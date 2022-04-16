'Spreading hatred since decades': BJP's Tarun Chugh hits back at Congress over Sonia Gandhi's 'virus of hate' remark

Tarun Chugh slammed the Congress and said that the party, under whose regime, there were four riots every year and the infamous Shah Bano judgment was passed is talking about communalism today

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday slammed Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi over her 'virus of hate' remark and said that the grand old party has been "spreading hatred" since decades for vote bank politics.

"Congress kept the virus of hatred to its zenith for decades, destroyed the country's culture for vote bank politics, that Congress is advising us today," Chugh told ANI.

Further attacking the Congress, Chugh said that the party, under whose regime, there were four riots every year and the infamous Shah Bano judgment was passed is talking about communalism today.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has a clear policy which is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas'," he said.

"I will make a request to Sonia Gandhi ji, choose your words as wisely as you can. If you look into the heart of the Congress, if there is any organization that spreads communalism the most, then it is the Congress," he further stated.

Chugh said that the task of spreading the infection is done by the "top leadership of the Congress."

He said, "Rahul Gandhi said that Hindutva is like ISIS and Boko Haram, the virus of hatred. Ten big riots in the country in which thousands of people died, all these riots happened during the rule of Congress party, be it in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bhagalpur or others".

Taking a jibe at the Congress over the Karauli violence, the BJP leader said, "Congress' Shahzad Poonawalla had said that the virus of hatred is absolutely present among us. Its most formidable face was seen in Karauli, Rajasthan, when anti-Hindu violence took place, and there the police remained a mute spectator to the Rajasthan administration and even today the main accused is absconding."

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday lashed out at the Centre and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh saying that a virus of hatred, bigotry, intolerance, and lies is engulfing the country today.

In an editorial in a newspaper, the Congress chief slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the RSS, blaming them for the increasing communal violence in the country.

