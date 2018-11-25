Special Delhi Assembly session tomorrow likely to be futile, will only serve AAP cause of playing victim card

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has decided to call a special Assembly session on Monday to discuss the 20 November attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with chilli powder at the Secretariat. A discussion on the mass deletion of names from the national capital's voters' list is also on the agenda of the special session.

However, discussions on these matters is unlikely to yield any effective results, for both the intended subjects of talks are beyond the administrative ambit of the Delhi government, and the session is unlikely to offer any solution.

The Delhi Police is exclusively within the purview of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Delhi government has no control over it. Similarly, the deletion of names of voters is within the ambit of the Election Commission of India, a constitutional body whose territory can be treaded by no second body other than the judiciary.

Even so, the discussions to be held on Monday are likely to further AAP's narrative of of crying victim, which it has eagerly — and somewhat successfully — attempted to push over the years. The party has left no stone unturned in playing the victim card in both cases.

However condemnable the attack on Kejriwal and the breach in the Delhi Police's security cordon may be, AAP portraying the chilli powder attack on the Chief Minister of Delhi as a grave threat to his life is likely to sound outlandish to many.

Despite this, Kejriwal, catering to a constituency that readily accepts such conspiracy theories, claimed after the incident, "They all want to kill me. There is no other chief minister who has been attacked four times in two years. I have become an eyesore for them."

Earlier, the Delhi chief minister faced three similar attacks, all in 2016. These involved attacks with ink, a shoe and sticks.

Moreover, the Election Commission of India has also clarified and categorically denied the alleged deletion of names from the voters' list without due process being followed.

In a statement, the District Election Officer of Delhi said: "It is being clarified that all allegations are baseless and without facts. In fact, based on the complaint filed by AAP, the Election Commission of India took immediate steps to stop all apprehension with respect to the sanctity of the electoral roll and ordered immediate house-to-house verification of all deleted entries of the Harkesh Nagar and Lala Kuan areas, as alleged to have massive deletions."

AAP still chooses to thrust the issue into public eye and play the victim card as it has spotted a story to tell here to further fortify its narrative of victimhood.

In fact, in the past three years in office, Kejriwal has pursued his tussle with the Centre and the Lieutenant General of Delhi as vehemently as he has the conspiracies against him and his government. As a result, his "isme Modiji ka haath hai" (Modi has a hand in this) quote has became a favorite jibe on social media.

It is not to say that a few external factors didn't make it easier for the party to go ahead with playing the victim card repeatedly. Be it the Supreme Court order to reinstate 20 AAP MLAs earlier disqualified by the Election Commission, or another top court order reminding the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi of the limitations of his power amid a bitter spat with the AAP government — all these factors have only helped the party play the victim.

With the Lok Sabha elections nearing and AAP attempting to field candidates from all the parliamentary constituencies in Delhi, it would only be apt for the party to cash in on this image it has created for itself.

However, the special session of the Delhi Assembly, is likely to be futile in bearing any administrative change that would serves the AAP cause well.