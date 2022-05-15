Politics

'Speaking about movie more important for Centre than Kashmiri Pandit genocide, says Rahul Gandhi

The killing of Rahul Bhat triggered street protest by the locals wherein tear gas was used to disperse the protesters

Asian News International May 15, 2022 22:54:37 IST
File image of Rahul Gandhi. ANI

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed the Centre for not speaking up about the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit government employee by terrorists, saying that speaking about a movie is more important for the government than speaking about the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits.

"It is more important for the Prime Minister to speak on a film than on the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits. Terror is at its peak in Kashmir today due to the policies of BJP. The prime minister, take the responsibility of security and try to bring peace," tweeted Rahul Gandhi today.

Rahul Bhat, who had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2010-11, was gunned down by terrorists inside the tehsil office in Chadoora town of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Thursday.

Following the protest, the J-K government constituted an SIT to probe the murder.

Updated Date: May 15, 2022 22:54:37 IST

