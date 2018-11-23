Sonia Gandhi to release Congress manifesto in maiden trip to Telangana today; party hopes UPA chief's visit will boost poll campaign

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to participate in public meeting on Friday in poll-bound Telangana at Medchal, which is on the outskirts of Hyderabad. According to reports, Sonia will also be releasing the party election manifesto on Friday.

The UPA had approved the bifurcation of the state of Andhra Pradesh to form Telangana when Sonia was the chairperson of the Congress-led alliance. Sonia's visit will be the first since the state was formed in June 2014. Sonia, however, will not be joining Rahul in campaigning across the state.

According to AICC in-charge of Telangana, RC Khuntia, K Vishweshwar Reddy who quit the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) may formally join the Congress during the public meeting.

"Reddy, citing 'disappointment' at various levels with the TRS, may formally join the Congress at the Medchal meeting in the presence of Rahul and Sonia Gandhi," Khuntia had said earlier.

The Indian Express quoted N Uttam Kumar Reddy of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee said that Sonia's presence is likely to boost Congress' electoral campaign in the state.

“We are looking forward to Sonia’s visit after a long time. Congress cadre is upbeat and our campaign will get a big boost. Sonia Gandhi has given us the separate state of Telangana. It is because of her efforts that we got the separate state," he said.

According to Reddy, Sonia and Rahul will arrive at Begumpet airport at 4 pm and proceed to Medchal for the public meeting at 6 pm. "All party workers from across the state will attend the public meeting," he said.

The Congress has forged a grand alliance 'Prajakutami' with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) and CPI to take on the TRS in the 7 December elections to the 119-member Assembly.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu might not share the dais with Sonia at Friday's rally in the state. Naidu and Rahul are expected to share the stage at some rallies during the campaign, Khuntia said.

Naidu will campaign with Rahul at some places during the latter's visit to the state on 28, 29 November and 3 December, Khuntia said. "Not all but (at) some meetings (Naidu and Rahul Gandhi will share the stage)," he said.

With inputs from PTI