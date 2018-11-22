Telangana Vidhan Sabha polls: Rahul, Sonia Gandhi to address public meeting at Medchal tomorrow

Hyderabad: Congress President Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will participate in an election rally on Friday in poll-bound Telangana at Medchal on the city outskirts, a party leader said here Thursday.

"Both will be participating in a public meeting tomorrow," Sravan Dasoju, chief spokesperson of the Congress' Telangana unit told PTI.

"This is Sonia Gandhi's first visit to Telangana after the formation of the state in June 2014. Lok Sabha member Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, who quit the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) citing 'disappointment' at various levels, may formally join the Congress at the Medchal meeting in the presence of Rahul and Sonia Gandhi," AICC

in-charge of Telangana, RC Khuntia had earlier said.

The Congress has forged a 'grand alliance' with the Telegu Desam Party (TDP), Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) and CPI to take on the TRS in the 7 December elections to the 119-member assembly.

The party is contesting in 94 seats, leaving the rest to its all allies.