Sonia Gandhi to host dinner ahead of second Opposition meeting

Ahead of the second Opposition meeting on July 18, Congress’ Sonia Gandhi will host a dinner for leaders in an attempt to consolidate support to put up a united fight against BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The second meeting will be held in Bengaluru which will be held by over 24 parties including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Eight parties, that were not present in the first meeting, will be present in Bengaluru on 18 July. These include Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Kongu Desa Makkal Katchi (KDMK), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), All India Forward Bloc, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Kerala Congress (Joseph), and Kerala Congress (Mani).

Referring to the previous meeting, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote in an invite to top opposition leaders, “The meeting was a great success as we were able to discuss various important issues that threaten our democratic polity and came to a unanimous agreement on unitedly fighting the next General Elections.”

“I believe that it is important to continue these discussions and build on the momentum that we have created. We need to work together to find solutions to the challenges that our country is facing,” he added.

Last month, after attending the first Opposition meeting, the Aam Aadmi Party announced that it will not join any future Opposition unity parties until Congress publicly opposes the Centre’s ordinance to control administrative services in Delhi.

It further said that the grand old party needs to decide whether it backs the people of Delhi or the Modi government.

