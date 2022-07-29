'Slip of tongue': Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury apologises to president Murmu for 'rashtrapatni' remark
While talking to reporters on Wednesday, Chowdhury had used the word 'rashtrapatni' for president Murmu, which created a row with the ruling BJP raising the issue in Parliament, demanding an apology from him and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi
New Delhi: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday wrote to president Droupadi Murmu and apologised to her for his objectionable remark.
In a letter to the president, he said that he mistakenly used an incorrect word for her and it was a slip of tongue.
"I am writing to express my regret for having mistakenly used an incorrect word to describe the position you hold. I assure you that it was a slip of the tongue.
"I apologise and request you to accept the same," Chowdhury said in his letter to the president.
Earlier, the BJP rejected Chowdhury's "slip of tongue" defence saying that the matter "should not be taken lightly."
"It was not a slip of the tongue. If you watch the clip, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury clearly (referred to President Murmu as) Rashtrapati twice, then he called her Rashtrapatni," Union law minister Kiren Rijiju told news agency ANI.
Also read: ‘Rashtrapatni’ row: From ‘already apologised’ to ‘Sonia sanctioned humiliation’, who said what in war of words
He has already apologised: Sonia Gandhi on Adhir R Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark against President Murmu
While talking to reporters on Wednesday, Chowdhury had used the word 'rashtrapatni' for president Murmu, which created a row with the ruling BJP raising the issue in Parliament, demanding an apology from him and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
'No point in getting lost in maze of gender': Manish Tewari on 'rashtrapatni' remark row
Congress leader Manish Tewari Friday said anyone occupying a constitutional office is equally honourable and there is no point in "getting lost in the maze of gender".
He has already apologised: Sonia Gandhi on Adhir R Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark against President Murmu
"He has already apologised," Sonia Gandhi said when asked whether she will ask Chowdhury to apologise for his remark
Chowdhury's 'rashtrapatni' remark a deliberate sexist insult against President Murmu: Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sought Congress president Sonia Gandhi's apology before the nation and to the Rashtrapati for the insult by her party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury