'Sidelined as I am Dalit': UP minister Khatik resigns, alleges corruption in letter to Amit Shah

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Water Resources minister Dinesh Khatik resigned on Wednesday saying that he was sidelined as "he's a Dalit."

Notably, Khatik sent his resignation letter to Union home minister Amit Shah not UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

In the letter to Shah, Khatik claimed that he was not assigned any work for 100 days.

"I was not given any importance because I am a Dalit. I have no authority as a minister. My working as a minister of state is a waste for the Dalit community - I am not called for any meetings and not told anything about my ministry. This is an insult to the Dalit community," Khatik said.

Khatik alleges corruption in departmental transfers

In his letter to Shah, Khatik alleged corruption in departmental transfers and that the officials did not keep him in the loop.

“Keeping chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s zero tolerance to corruption in mind, on July 9 I sought details about the transfers made in the department in 2022-23 but that too wasn’t provided to me,” he said.

“When I sought clarification, my phone was bluntly disconnected midway through the conversation and this is a big insult of an elected public representative,” he added.

Khatik, an MLA from Hastinapur became a part of Yogi Adityanath's Cabinet in September 2021.

PWD, Health departments also under scanner

Water Resources has become the third department in UP in which corruption allegations have surfaced after health and the public works department (PWD).

Several top officials have been suspended amid allegations of discrepancies and corruption in the transfers in the public works department.

UP PWD minister Jitin Prasada's Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Anil Kumar Pandey, has been removed from his post amid corruption allegations.

