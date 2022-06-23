Shiv Sena ready to walk out of MVA govt, but rebels should return to Mumbai in 24 hours: Sanjay Raut

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that MLAs should not communicate from Guwahati and they should come back to Mumbai and discuss their issues with the chief minister

In the latest on the ongoing Maharashtra political crisis, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that the Uddhav Thackeray faction is ready to walk out of Maha Vikas Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra, but the party rebels should return to Mumbai in 24 hours.

Talking to media, Raut said: "MLAs should not communicate from Guwahati, they should come back to Mumbai and discuss all this with the chief minister."

"We are ready to consider exiting from MVA if this is the will of all MLAs, but for that, they have to come to Mumbai and discuss it with Uddhav Thackeray," he added.

Soon after Raut's statement, Congress in Maharashtra has called a meeting of its leaders at Sahyadri guest house at 4 pm, today. Senior party leaders including HK Patil, Balasaheb Thorat, Nana Patole and Ashok Chavan will be attending the meeting.

Sanjay Raut also claimed that 21 MLAs in Guwahati have contacted Uddhav Thackeray faction and after returning to Mumbai, "they will be with us".

He also said that Uddhav Thackeray will return to Varsha bunglow, the official residence of the Maharashtra chief minister, "very soon".

Another Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut claimed that at least 18 MLAs in Guwahati have contacted Sena leaders in Mumbai and several of them will be returning soon.

News agency ANI quoted its sources close to Thackrey saying, "Thirteen MLAs are still with Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena. They are in constant touch with the chief minister."

Meanwhile, Sena rebel Eknath Shinde is camping in a hotel in Assam's Guwahati with around 42 MLAs - 34 from Shiv Sena and eight Independent.

Don't Miss: Uddhav Thackeray's house was shut to Shiv Sena workers, Eknath Shinde heard our complaints: Rebel MLA in letter to CM

Earlier in the day, Shinde tweeted an open letter written by a rebel lawmaker Sanjay Shirsat accusing the Uddhav Thackeray of shutting doors of his residence to them and keeping them waiting for hours.

Shirsat claimed that Shinde decided to go against the Shiv Sena leadership as party lawmakers, who allegedly faced "humiliation" for the last two-and-a-half years, persuaded him to do so.

"Chanakya would always trump us," said Shirsat, referring to Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.