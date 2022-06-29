Shiv Sena prepares to move SC if Governor asks Uddhav Thackeray to prove majority in floor test: Here's top 10 updates

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday and requested him to ask the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to prove majority in the Assembly

BJP leader and the former chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis met state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday evening and requested him to ask the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to prove majority in the Assembly.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena is preparing to move the Supreme Court if the Maharashtra Governor asks Thackeray to prove his majority in the floor of the state Assembly.

Top 10 developments on Maharashtra political crisis:

1 - A report by ToI said that a section of independent legislators is likely to approach the Maharashtra governor, saying they have withdrawn support to the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, following which it will lose its majority

2 - Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant has said that if the Governor directs CM Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority, Shiv Sena will approach the Supreme Court

3 - Maharashtra's public works minister Ashok Chavan said that since the apex court has ordered status quo, he does not think Raj Bhavan will order floor test in the Assembly. He said: "IN my opinion it is a sub-judice matter. Everyone will have to wait till 12 July"

4 - A BJP leaders' delegation, led by leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, met the Governor and said that Shiv Sena's 39 MLAs have clearly stated that they are not with the ruling government in the state

5 - "We have requested the governor to ask the CM to prove the confidence in his government. We expect the governor to take a call on our request considering various courts decisions," Fadnavis said

6 - Reportedly, eight independent MLAs have sent an email to the Maharashtra Governor demanding an immediate floor test. Some reports say that a floor test may be held on Thursday with some of the rebel Sena lawmakers returning to the state from Guwahati

7 - Before meeting the governor around 10 pm on Tuesday, Fadnavis met top BJP leaders in Delhi earlier in the day. The letter submitted to the Governor mentioned that the Sena and BJP had contested the 2019 Assembly elections in alliance, but after the poll results, the Sena formed government with Congress and NCP

8 - Earlier on Tuesday, Uddhav Thackeray reached out to dissident Sena MLAs once again and urged them to return to Mumbai and hold talks with him. He said it's not "too late", but rebel leader Eknath Shinde remained unmoved and asserted the legislators backing him are firm on taking forward Hindutva

9 - Talking to reporters outside the luxury hotel in Guwahati, Assam, where he and his group of MLAs are lodged since last week, Shinde on Tuesday claimed he has the support of 50 MLAs. "All these MLAs have come here on their own and to take forward Hindutva," he said

10 - In the 287-member Maharashtra Assembly, the majority mark currently stands at 144. The ruling MVA government which is formed in alliance of the Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has 152 MLAs. A reduction of 40 MLAs will reduce it to a minority in the House.

