Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh escapes from Eknath Shinde camp, says 'I'm with Uddhav Thackeray'

Amid ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh, who returned to Nagpur from Surat, said "100-150 policemen" took him to a hospital and wanted to harm him.

Deshmukh has extended support to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"...100-150 Policemen took me to a hospital and pretended as I've suffered an attack. They wanted to operate on me, harm me under that pretext. By God's grace, I'm alright. I am with Uddhav Thackeray," Deshmukh said.

#WATCH | Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh - who returned to Nagpur from Surat - says, "...100-150 Policemen took me to a hospital & pretended as I've suffered an attack. They wanted to operate on me, harm me under that pretext. By God's grace, I'm alright. I am with Uddhav Thackeray" pic.twitter.com/r1uSOMK0IS — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

Talking about him, senior party leader Sanjay Raut said, "When such a situation forms in any state, Vidhan Sabha is dissolved. Attempts being made to kidnap MLAs and take them outside. You would've heard MLA Nitin Deshmukh, how was he thrashed, wrongfully hospitalised, teated and injected. He says it was an attempt to murder him."

Earlier, Nitin Deshmukh's wife filed a police complaint of her husband going 'missing', a police official said on Tuesday. Nitin Deshmukh is the Shiv Sena MLA from Balapur in Akola district.

His wife Pranjali Deshmukh filed a complaint at the Civil Lines police station in Akola, stating that her husband was not reachable since Monday night, and asked police to find him soon, the official said.

The political developments came after the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a setback in the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls when it lost one out of the six seats it contested.

Meanwhile, rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde on Wednesday claimed that 46 MLAs, including six-seven Independent MLAs, are currently with him and the number is expected to rise in the time to come.

Speaking to ANI, Shinde said that so far they have not received any proposal from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and are not holding any talks with them.

"Right now we have 46 MLAs with us, including 6-7 Independent MLAs. Rest of them are Shiv Sena MLAs. This number will rise in the time to come. As of now we have neither received any proposal from BJP nor are we holding any talks with them," Shinde said.

"As far as current political situation is concerned, I'd say that we are Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sainiks and will continue to be Shiv Sainiks. As of now, we are not holding any talks with Shiv Sena or CM. We have not decided on the future course of action," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

