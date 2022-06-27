SC to hear Eknath Shinde, 15 MLAs' plea against disqualification notice; the latest on the Maharashtra crisis

Another Maharashtra minister Uday Samat joined the dissident camp on Sunday. Till now, state cabinet ministers Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse, Sandipan Bhumre, and ministers of state Shamburaje Desai and Abdul Sattar have joined Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde and other 15 Shiv Sena MLAs, currently camping in Guwahati in Assam since 22 June, moved to the Supreme Court against disqualification notice issued by the deputy speaker them. The court is likely to hear the plea today. As Maharashtra political crisis continues to gain steam, here are all the updates:

Top 10 developments of Maharashtra political crisis

1 - Rebel Sena MLAs held meetings on Sunday, discussing various options after summons were sent to all 16 MLAs named by Shiv Sena's chief whip Sunil Prabhu, seeking written replies by the evening of 27 June to the complaints seeking their disqulification

2 - Eknath Shinde's faction claims to have the support of more than two-thirds of Sena MLAs, has contended that Prabhu has been replaced as party whip by Bharat Gogawale

3 - The Eknath Shinde camp has also challenged the appointment of Ajay Choudhari as Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader by the Uddhav Thackeray camp and also the rejection of no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Narahari Zirwal

4 - On Sunday, another Maharashtra minister Uday Samat reached Guwahati and joined the dissident camp. Till now, state cabinet ministers Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse, Sandipan Bhumre, and ministers of state Shamburaje Desai and Abdul Sattar have joined the rebel camp

5 - Another minister, Bachu Kadu of Prahar Janshakti Party, and an Independent minister from Sena quota, Rajendra Yedravkar, are also in Guwahati, camping with Shinde

6 - Shinde, late on Sunday evening, launched a fresh attack on Shiv Sena leadership and said he wonders how could Bal Thackeray's party support the people having a direct connection with Dawood Ibrahim who was responsible for killing innocent Mumbaikars by triggering bomb blasts. The tweets by Shinde Shinde's were an apparent reference to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister Nawab Malik who is in jail in connection with a money laundering case allegedly involving relatives of Dawood Ibrahim

7 - Shiv Sena minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday claimed that over a month ago, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had asked Eknath Shinde whether he wanted to become the chief minister, although the latter had sidestepped the issue then. "He should have demanded the post directly on the face instead of running away to Surat and Guwahati," Aaditya said

8 - Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut called Shiv Sena rebel MLAs "living corpses" and said that their "souls are dead". "40 MLAs in Guwahati are living corpses, their souls are dead. Their bodies will be sent directly to the Assembly for post-mortem when they come back. They know what can happen in the fire that has been lit here," he said

9 - "How can Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena support those who have a direct connection with Dawood who killed innocent Mumbaikars by carrying out Mumbai bomb blasts? We are taking this step to oppose this; Don't care if this step leads us to the brink of death," Shinde tweeted in Marathi. In another tweet, the senior Shiv Sena leader said they will consider themselves fortunate if they die while saving Shiv Sena and the ideology of Bal Thackeray

10 - Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday has asked state Director General of Police (DGP) Rajnish Seth to provide adequate police protection to the families and homes of rebel MLA. As per the letter written by the Governor, he had received a representation on 25 June from 38 MLAs of Shiv Sena, two members of the Prahar Janshakti Party and seven Independents.

