SC allows jailed NCP leaders Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh to vote in Maharashtra floor test
Earlier, the two leaders were unable to vote in the recent Rajya Sabha elections after the Bombay High Court rejected their plea
The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed jailed NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh to vote in the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly that will take place on Thursday.
Earlier, a vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala was told by advocate Sudhanshu S Choudhuri that the two MLAs have been booked for offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and are in jail.
Choudhuri said they are moving an intervention application which may be heard in the evening after the plea of Shiv Sena leader Sunil Prabhu challenging the decision taken by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asking the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to prove majority on Thursday.
Earlier, the two leaders were unable to vote in the recent Rajya Sabha elections after the Bombay High Court rejected their plea.
With inputs from agencies
