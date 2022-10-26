Same old, same old: Congress chief Kharge drums up anti-BJP-RSS propaganda as he takes charge

New Delhi: Shortly after formally taking over as Congress president, veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday drummed up the same old anti-BJP-RSS propaganda, saying that they, in an apparent reference to the Centre, were keen to implement the constitution of the RSS in the country.

Addressing a gathering at AICC headquarters, Kharge said, “In New India, hunger, pollution is increasing but Rupee is falling. Govt is sleeping but CBI, ED, and IT are working 24 hours. In new India, Godse is called a patriot and Mahatma Gandhi is an anti-national. They want to bring constitution of RSS.”

He said that to make a new India, they want Congress-free India as they know that as long as Congress is there, they can’t do it.

“We will not let it happen and will continue to fight against it,” the newly-elected Congress president said.

Kharge formally took over as Congress president after he was handed over the certificate of election to the top post at a function at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi.

Kharge, the first non-Gandhi to head the party in 24 years, had defeated Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor in a direct contest for the president’s post in the grand old party after the Gandhis opted out of the race.

Kharge was handed over the certificate of election as the Congress president by the party’s central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry.

Mistry said he hopes other parties will draw a lesson from the Congress and hold polls for party presidency by secret ballot.

Outgoing Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former chief Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were also present at the event which was attended by several top party leaders.

Ahead of his taking over, Kharge visited Rajghat and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

He also visited the memorials of former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi and former deputy prime minister Jagjivan Ram, and paid tributes to the leaders.

