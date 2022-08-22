'It's not the law that's a threat to us, we're scared of those implementing it. If we feel there is demographic intervention or the rights of the people of J&K are compromised, then we will sit on hunger strike in front of Parliament,' said Lone.

"It's not the law that's a threat to us, we're scared of those implementing the law. If we feel there is demographic intervention or the rights of the people of J&K are compromised, then we will sit on hunger strike in front of Parliament in Delhi," said Lone, chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference.

NC president Farooq Abdullah had called the meeting to discuss the issue of the "inclusion of non-local voters" in the electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir after remarks related to the addition of voters in the revised rolls by the UT's Chief Electoral Officer Hirdesh Kumar raised hackles of the regional parties.

The government on Saturday issued a clarification, saying the reports of a likely addition of over 25 lakh voters after the summary revision of electoral rolls is a "misrepresentation of facts by vested interests". The Kashmiri migrants "will continue to be given the option of voting at their place of enrolment or through postal ballot or through specially set up polling stations at Jammu, Udhampur, Delhi, etc," it said.

"This revision of electoral rolls will cover existing residents of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the increase in numbers will be of voters who have attained the age of 18 years as of October 1, 2022, or earlier," it said. Mainstream political parties have alleged that the "inclusion of non-locals was a clear-cut ploy to disenfranchise the people of Jammu and Kashmir".

However, even after the clarification, the political parties will go ahead with the all-party meeting convened by the NC president at his residence.

Lone said that JKPC neither accepts the clarification given by the government in totality nor does it reject it.

