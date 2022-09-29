'Rich nation with poor population remark taken out of context,' says Gadkari as Oppn ups the ante

New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that his statement concerning Indian society has been taken out of context and that the Opposition has been politicising the issue.

“I am pained to know and see that my statement with reference to PTI‘s tweet about the problems concerning our society and the nation has been flashed out of context and some unscrupulous elements and opposition are deriving joy out of it,” Gadkari wrote on Twitter while tagging TMC MP Derek O’Brien.

The Union minister also shared a video of his speech and further wrote that an attempt is being done to “create misunderstanding and nothing else.”

I am pained to know and see that my statement with reference to PTI’s tweet about the problems concerning our society and the nation has been flashed out of context and some unscrupulous elements and opposition are deriving joy out of it. @derekobrienmp pic.twitter.com/4ObXQD0T4J — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 29, 2022

“My speech today, during a programme at Nagpur, that `we are a rich nation with poor people’ and the reference to the problems and issues before us should have been considered positively in the context of process of development rather than clipping out a part of it to create misunderstanding,” he added.

Earlier in the day, TMC MP O’Brien shared a tweet posted PTI which was carrying Gadkari’s statement.

Tagging several Opposition parties, O’Brien said, “All in team Opposition may want to retweet this boom statement from Nitin Gadkari.”

Quoting Gadkari, PTI had tweeted, “We are fastest-growing economy in world and 5th largest economy. We are a rich nation with a poor population. Our country is rich, but the population poor facing starvation, unemployment, poverty, inflation, casteism, untouchability and other isuses.”

He was addressing a program organised by Bharat Vikas Parishad, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-inspired organisation.

“There is a need to establish social and economic equality in the society. The gap between these two sections of society has widened. Economic disparity has also increased like social disparity,” PTI quoted the Minister for Road Transport and Highways as saying.

Gadkari emphasised the need to work in the fields of education, health, and services to bridge the rich-poor gap, a report by the news agency added.

“The purpose of the Bharat Vikas Parishad is very clear, but the biggest challenge before us is how to work in various sectors with social responsibility and social consciousness to bring about a change in society. However, we are still very far from our objective and need to speed up our efforts to achieve it,” PTI quoted him as saying.

The minister called for working in a united way to develop 124 aspirational districts in the country.

“These 124 aspirational districts in the country are lagging behind socially and in terms of education and health. The urban regions have witnessed a lot of development, but a huge population has migrated to cities due to lack of facilities and opportunities,” he said while appealing to the Bharat Vikas Parishad to work on empowering rural areas, the report by the news agency added.

“Swami Vivekananda said that the 21st century belongs to India, and therefore everyone should contribute in their own way towards the progress of the nation,” he said.

Gadkari gave an example of his own initiatives being carried out in the tribal regions over the last 23 years, under which 1,200 Ekal Vidyalays are being run in Vidarbha, where 18,000 students are getting an education, PTI reported.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.