'Received love letters from I-T': NCP's Sharad Pawar gets notices for affidavit in Lok Sabha polls

Sharad Pawar said he has received notices from the Income Tax Department in regard with the affidavits filed by him during the 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2020 Lok Sabha elections

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday revealed that he has received notices from the Income Tax Department in regard with the affidavits filed by him during the 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2020 Lok Sabha elections. He termed the notices as "love letters".

"The help of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and central agencies are being used nowadays and the results are visible. Many members of the Legislative Assembly say they have received notices of inquiry. This new method has started. We didn’t even know the name ED five years ago. Today, even in the villages, people jokingly say that you will have an ED behind you," Pawar tweeted in Marathi.

ईडी आणि केंद्रीय यंत्रणांची मदत हल्ली घेतली जाते त्याचे परिणाम दिसतात. अनेक विधानसभेचे सदस्य चौकशीच्या नोटीसा आल्याचे सांगतात. ही नवीन पद्धत सुरू झाली आहे. पाच वर्षापूर्वी ईडी हे नाव देखील आम्हाला माहीत नव्हते. आज तर गावखेड्यात देखील लोक गमतीने तुझ्या मागे ईडी लागेल असं म्हणतात. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) June 30, 2022

He further said, "This system is used for people with different political views. I have received a similar love letter from Income Tax. They are now investigating the information contained in the affidavit while contesting the 2004 Lok Sabha elections."

या यंत्रणेचा उपयोग राजकीयदृष्ट्या वेगळ्या विचारांच्या लोकांसाठी केला जातो. माझ्याकडे इन्कम टॅक्सच्या वतीने असेच एक प्रेमपत्र आले आहे. २००४ साली लोकसभा निवडणूक लढवत असताना प्रतिज्ञापत्रात जी माहिती भरली होती त्याची चौकशी आता करत आहेत. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) June 30, 2022

Pawar went on to add, "I also stood for the Lok Sabha in 2009, after 2009 I stood for the Rajya Sabha elections of 2014, and now the notice regarding the affidavit of the Rajya Sabha elections of 2020 has also come. Luckily I have all his information in order."

Maharashtra NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase questioned the timing of the I-T notices to Pawar and said, "After the change in Maharashtra government, party president Sharad Pawar gets I-T notices for election affidavits of 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2020. Is it purely coincidental or something else?"

In September 2020, a similar notice was received by Pawar seeking clarification on his poll affidavits. He had then said that "they (central agencies) love some people” as he spoke about the similar notices issued to Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray and Supriya Sule.

