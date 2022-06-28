'Ready for talks,' Uddhav Thackeray tells rebel MLAs as Eknath Shinde announces he will return to Mumbai

Eknath Shinde on Tuesday dared the Shiv Sena to disclose the names of some of the MLAs camping in Guwahati who were reportedly in touch with the party leadership

Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday appealed to rebel MLAs of his party camping in Guwahati to return to Mumbai and talk to him.

"It is not too late. I appeal to you to return and sit with me and remove the confusion (created by your actions) among Shiv Sainiks and the public," a statement by Thackeray's aide quoted the CM as saying.

"If you return and face me, some way could be found. As party president and family head, I still care for you," he added.

The Maharashtra CM's emotional appeal came as rebel leader Eknath Shinde said that he will return to Mumbai soon.

Shinde has been camping in Guwahati with dissident MLAs.

"Will return to Mumbai soon... 50 MLAs with me in Guwahati, they have come of their own accord and for Hindutva," he said on Tuesday.

The rebel leader also asked the Uddhav Thackeray faction to "disclose the names of his (Shinde's) group MLAs who are reportedly in contact with them (Uddhav Thackeray faction)."

On Monday, Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray claimed, "There are two groups of people in Guwahati - there's a group of 15-16 people who are in touch with us, some of them recently. The other group is the one that has run away, they have no courage and morality."

Sena MP Sanjay Raut also claimed that more than half of the rebel MLAs are in touch with the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

"They have been holed up there... They support us and they will come back," he added.

With inputs from agencies

