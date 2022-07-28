Protesting in the Parliament premises, the BJP MPs raised slogans slamming Chowdhury for showing disrespect to the President and also sought an apology from Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

New Delhi: BJP on Thursday demanded an apology from Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for his 'Rashtrapatni' remark made against President Droupadi Murmu in a video clip.

#WATCH | BJP MPs in Parliament protest against Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, demand apology from him, on his 'Rashtrapatni' remark against President Droupadi Murmu in a video clip pic.twitter.com/zPovbGfLfM — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

Protesting in the Parliament premises, the BJP Members of Parliament raised slogans slamming Chowdhury for showing disrespect to the President and also sought an apology from Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. Union Minister Smriti Irani said that under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, the Congressmen continue to demean the women in constitutional posts. "Congress needs to apologise in Parliament and on the streets of India for demeaning the first tribal President of our country," she added. She further said that ever since Droupadi Murmu was nominated for the presidential polls, she was targeted maliciously by Congress and the attacks do not seem to stop even after her taking over as the President of India.

Ever since Droupadi Murmu was nominated for Pres post she was targeted maliciously by Congress,& the attacks do not seem to stop against her even after being elected as Pres: Union min Smriti Irani on Cong MP AR Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark against Pres Murmu in a video clip pic.twitter.com/XuZAoRSFAj — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

"The Congressman (Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury) knew that this way to address the President of India not only demeans her constitutional post but also the rich tribal legacy she represents. He knew that to demean President in such fashion is to demean the potential of women in our country," Irani added.

Meanwhile, a defiant Chowdhury said that the BJP was making a mountain out of a molehill and there was no question of apologising.

"There is no question of apologising. I had mistakenly said 'Rashtrapatni'...the ruling party in a deliberate design trying to make mountain out of a molehill," said Chowdhury.

Chowdhury is the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha and used the remark while talking to the media during his party's protests over a host of issues.

With inputs from agencies

