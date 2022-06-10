Rajya Sabha poll results: All Congress candidates win in Rajasthan, BJP bags three seats in Karnataka

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh won in Karnataka. Counting is yet to start in Maharashtra and Haryana

The results for the Rajya Sabha polls have been declared for Karnataka and Rajasthan.

Elections were held on Friday for 16 vacant seats in the Upper House of the parliament across four states- Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Here are the state-wise results:

Karnataka

Total: 4; BJP: 3, Congress: 1

In Karnataka, the BJP has won three seats while Congress bagged one seat. Victorious BJP candidates include finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

#RajyaSabhaElection2022 | BJP candidates FM Nirmala Sitharaman, actor-politician Jaggesh & MLC Lehar Singh Siroya (in pic 1) and Congress candidate Jairam Ramesh (pic 2 - file pic) win. JD(S) draws a blank, it had fielded D Kupendra Reddy (in pic 3 - file photo) from the state. pic.twitter.com/fKXIGEcSsW — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh who also won called it a "victory" for his party. The JD(S) failed to win any seats. JD(S) chief HD Kumaraswamy had accused Congress of horse-trading ahead of the polls.

Rajasthan

Total: 4; BJP: 3, Congress: 1

The Congress has won three of the four seats in the state while the BJP bagged one seat. All candidates fielded by the grand old party won the elections. According to NDTV, Congress candidates Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Surjewala and BJP's Ghanshyam Tiwari received extra votes.

Zee Group's founder Subhash Chandra who ran as an Independent backed by the BJP lost.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot hailed Congress' performance in the state as "the victory of democracy."

राजस्थान में तीन राज्यसभा सीटों पर कांग्रेस की विजय लोकतंत्र की जीत है। मैं तीनों नवनिर्वाचित सांसदों श्री प्रमोद तिवारी, श्री मुकुल वासनिक एवं श्री रणदीप सुरजेवाला को बधाई देता हूं। मुझे पूर्ण विश्वास है कि तीनों सांसद दिल्ली में राजस्थान के हक की मजबूती से पैरवी कर सकेंगे। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 10, 2022

Meanwhile, the BJP on Friday suspended its Rajasthan MLA Shobharani Kushwah for cross-voting in favour of Congress candidate Pramod Tiwari in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria issued an order stating Kushwah voted for Tiwari despite a whip and that she was being suspended from the BJP's primary membership.

Maharashtra & Haryana

Six seats in Maharashtra and two in Haryana went to the polls.

The counting of votes has been delayed in the two states over the alleged model code of conduct by MLAs.

#RajyaSabhaElection2022 | Maha Vikas Aghadi writes to the EC demanding cancellation of vote of BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar & independent MLA Ravi Rana for "violating provisions of conduct of election rules as well as Commission's settled view ordered in the Ahmed Patel 2017 case." pic.twitter.com/XyN2PZGqKM — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022

2022 Rajya Sabha polls

Elections were held to fill 57 vacant seats in the Upper House across 15 states.

41 in 11 states- Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab were elected unopposed.

Elections for the rest of 16 states in Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka and Maharashtra were held on Friday.

The Rajya Sabha has a total of 245 members out of which 12 are nominated by the President of India.

