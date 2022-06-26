Rajinder Nagar Assembly by-election 2022: AAP's Durgesh Pathak wins by 11,555 votes
Pathak was up against BJP's Rajesh Bhatia, who had been a councillor from the area, and Congress' Prem Lata
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Durgesh Pathak won by 11,555 votes in Rajinder Nagar on Sunday.
Rajinder Nagar में @ipathak25 की 11,555 Votes से बड़ी जीत
40 Star प्रचारक, 10 केंद्रीय मंत्री लगाने के बावजूद BJP बुरी तरह हारी
क्योंकि दिल्लीवालों ने @ArvindKejriwal के काम पर वोट दिया
AAP की "काम की राजनीति" के प्रति देश भर में बढ़ रहे प्यार का असर#AAPsweepsRajinderNagarpic.twitter.com/Ocwx4MOV4P
— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 26, 2022
Following the win, Delhi chief minister and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to thank the people of Rajinder Nagar for the results.
राजेंद्र नगर के लोगों का दिल से आभार
दिल्ली के लोगों के इस अथाह स्नेह और प्रेम का मैं आभारी हूँ। यही हमें और मेहनत एवं सेवा करने की प्रेरणा देता है
लोगों ने उनकी गंदी राजनीति को हराया और हमारे अच्छे काम को सराहा
शुक्रिया राजेंद्र नगर, शुक्रिया दिल्ली #AAPsweepsRajinderNagar
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 26, 2022
Bypoll to the crucial Assembly seat had taken place on 23 June with a low turnout of 43.75 per cent, sealing the electoral fate of 14 candidates. Counting of votes began at 8 am on Sunday, officials said.
AAP's Durgesh Pathak was up against BJP's Rajesh Bhatia, who had been a councillor from the area, and Congress' Prem Lata.
The Rajinder Nagar Assembly by-election was necessitated in the wake of AAP leader Raghav Chadha leaving the seat after being elected to the Rajya Sabha recently.
The turnout registered during the bypoll was significantly less than the figures recorded in the 2020 polls, when the voter turnout in Rajinder Nagar was 58.27 per cent -- 58.09 per cent male voters and 58.5 per cent female voters.
A total of 1,64,698 voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the bye-election, in which 14 candidates are trying their luck, although it was largely being seen as a battle between a confident AAP and a spirited BJP for the crucial Assembly constituency.
Rajinder Nagar Assembly by-election was the first electoral exercise in Delhi after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. And, 24 COVID-positive voters turned out to exercise their franchise in the bypoll, officials earlier said.
With input from agencies
