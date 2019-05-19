Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh Exit Poll Full Results 2019: Pollsters predict over 20 seats for NDA in MP, Rajasthan, tight Congress-BJP fight in Chhattisgarh

Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh Exit Poll Results 2019 LIVE Updates | BJP and its allies are expected to make a clean sweep in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the three states, where it had lost the state Assembly elections to Congress in 2018. Most the polls except ABP Exit Poll predicted over 20 seats for BJP in the three states. Congress on the other hand was limited to single digits in all polls with Today's Chanakya predicting the Rahul Gandhi-led party starting at zero in Rajasthan.

The Congrress, according to Today's Chankya, may be limited to just two seats in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and may not win even a single seat in Rajasthan, while BJP may win 27 and 25 seats in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, respectively, and nine seats in Chhattisgarh.

According to ABP Exit Poll 2019, BJP and its allies are predicted to win 24 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 19 seats in Rajasthan and six seats in Chhattisgarh. Congress on the other hand may win 5, 6, and five seats in the three states, respectively.

According to News18-IPSOS exit poll, the BJP and its allies are expected to cross the 20 seats mark in Madhya Pradesh and BJP, winning around 22-23 in Rajasthan, 24-27 seats in Madhya Pradesh and 7-9 seats in Chhattisgarh. According to the exit poll result, Congress is likely to remain limited to single digits with the p arty expected to win 2-4 seats in both Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and 2-3 seats in Rajasthan.

Congress had won the Assembly elections in the state Assembly elections in the state in 2018 and was hoping to maintain the gain. However, the poll predictions seem to suggest a completely different result.

The BJP and its allies are expected to win 26-28 seats in Madhya Pradesh, the India Today Axis Poll, predicted while Congress, which recently won the Assembly Election in the state is expected to win just 1-3 seats.

The India Today Axis Poll predicts 23-25 seats for BJP and allies in Rajasthan. BJP had lost the state Assembly elections to Rajasthan in 2018. Congress, which was hoping to retain the ground it gained in the last year's Assembly election is expected to win just 1-3 seats.

The polls predicted a clear majority for the NDA, with the BJP and allies crossing 20 seats in both Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh while limiting the UPA to single digits. The poll of predicted 25 out of 29 seats for BJP in Madhya Pradesh, 22 of 25 seats in Rajasthan and 7 out of 11 seats in Chhattisgarh. Congress, on the other hand is expected to win 4 seats in MP, 3 seats in Rajasthan and four seats in Chhattisgarh.

Pollsters released the prediction of who is likely to win how many seats and from where at 6.30 pm, half an hour after polling concluded in phase 7, the final phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

While BJP is looking to make a comeback in the Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh where it had lost the Assembly Elections to Congress, the latter will hope to extend the ground it gained during the Assembly polls to the Lower House of the Parliament, ie, Lok Sabha as well. Major national pollsters including News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta, Republic Bharat-Jan Ki Baat, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS and Today's Chanakya attempt to answer questions once they are aired at 6 pm after getting a go-ahead from the Election Commission.

According to Section 126A of the Representation of the People’s Act, 1951, exit polls can only be aired until half an hour after the completion of the final phase of voting. Exit polls have not always been accurate as they are based on information shared by voters soon after they cast their votes on the assumption that they are telling the truth. However, they present some sort of picture on who's placed where ahead of the counting of votes on 23 May.

Polling in Madhya Pradesh was conducted in four phases from 29 April (phase 4 of the Lok Sabha Elections) with six seats polling on 29 April, seven seats on 6 May, eight seats on 12 May and another eight seats on 19 May, the final phase of the Lok Sabha polls. Of the 29 constituencies in the state, four are reserved for SCs and six for STs. The major contest in the state is between Congress and BJP.

Of the eight constituencies in the last phase of polling in Madhya Pradesh on 19 May – Indore, Mandsaur and Ratlam will be a litmus test both for the BJP and the Congress. The eight Lok Sabha constituencies in Malwa-Nimar belt to go on polls are – Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa. The BJP had won all these seats in 2014. However, there had been a shift of power from BJP to Congress in many of the Assembly segments in these constituencies after the Assembly election in 2018.

The BJP had won 56 of the 66 seats in the Malwa-Nimar region in 2013 Assembly election, but in 2018, it could win only 21. The Congress won 35.

In Rajasthan, the polling took place over two phases with the first 13 seats of the state going for polls on 29 April (phase 4) and the remaining 12 seats on 5 May (phase 5) of the polls. Two former Olympians, a former IAS officer and a former IPS officer are among the candidates whose fate will be decided by voters. Jaipur Rural, Bikaner, Dausa, Alwar are some of the keenly watched constituencies among the 12 seats.

Former Olympians Rajyavardhan Rathore, union minister of state, and Krishna Poonia are in contest in Jaipur rural constituency. While the sitting MP Rathore is banking on the Modi factor and highlighted national security as the key issue, Congress MLA Poonia questioned works done by Rathore.

In Chhattisgarh, polling in the 11 Parliamentary seats took place over three phases starting from 11 April, the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls, when only one seat — Bastar — went to polls. Voters had exercised their franchise in Naxal-affected regions of Dantewada and Sukma amid heavy security on 11 April. A joint party of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Chhattisgarh Police came under a Naxal ambush in the early hours of the day while on their way to a polling booth.

The remaining 10 seats voted on 18 April (3 seats in Naxal-affected areas) and 23 April (seven seats). Two Naxals were killed by security forces while polling was underway in three constituencies in Chhattisgarh, namely Kanker, Rajnandgaon and Mahasamund in phase 2 of polls in the state.

Counting of votes will take place on 23 May.

