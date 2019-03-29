Lok Sabha Election 2019, Madhya Pradesh profile: Gwalior, Mandsaur, Bhopal key seats with BJP hoping to repeat 2014 feat

The state of Madhya Pradesh will be electing its representatives in four phases, starting 29 April. In the first phase, six constituencies will be voting. On 6 May, seven constituencies will be electing their representatives. In the final two phases, which are on 12 and 19 May, eight constituencies each will go to vote.

Madhya Pradesh, the second largest state in India, has 29 Lok Sabha seats spread across six different regions. While Malwa-Nimar, a region which borders Gujarat and Maharashtra, has eight seats, Mahakoshal has six Lok Sabha seats. Vindhya, Bundelkhand and Chambal have four Lok Sabha seats each. The Madhya region only has three Lok Sabha seats but includes the state capital Bhopal.

The electoral fight in the state is between the BJP and the Congress. Last time, BJP swept the Lok Sabha elections, winning 27 out of the 29 seats. The only saving graces for Congress were Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kamal Nath.

However, the political situation has changed in the state. After a 15-year-long exile, Congress came to power after the recently-concluded Assembly elections. Buoyed by the success, the Kamal Nath-led Congress is targeting to win at least 20 seats.

The BJP, on the other hand, will be going the extra mile to maintain its 2014 tally in the state.

Madhya Pradesh has a significant tribal population as well as numerically superior OBC communities. These two factors are likely to play a major role in determining the fate of the two parties. Here is a look at the constituencies in the state:

1. Morena Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 1

Total Electors: 17,02,492 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 9,38,466

Female Electors:

Assembly Constituencies: Vijaypur, Sheopur, Sabalgarh, Joura, Sumawali, Morena, Dimani, Ambah

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. It became a general seat. It was earlier a seat reserved for Scheduled Castes.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Morena is considered a BJP safe seat. Former mayor of Morena, Ashok Argal, represented the constituency between 1996 and 2009. In the 2009 elections, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was elected MP. In the 2014 elections, Anoop Mishra, the nephew of AB Vajpayee, got elected from this seat.

Demography: The constituency covers the entire district of Morena and Sheopur. Once at the heart of Chambal dacoit menace, Morena continues to be an economic backwater. According to reports, caste has always played a major role during elections in this region. Dalits make up over 21 percent of Morena district and are also found in sizeable numbers in Sheopur district. Morena and Sheopur are part of the Chambal region, where OBC communities are the most dominant, followed by the upper castes (Brahmins, Kshatriyas and Banias).

2. Bhind Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 2

Total Electors: 15,98,169 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,90,851

Female Electors: 7,07,318

Assembly Constituencies: Ater, Bhind, Lahar, Mehgaon, Gohad, Sewda, Bhander, Datia

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This seat has consistently elected BJP candidates since 1989. Between 1996 and 2009, Ram Lakhan Singh represented the constituency. In 2009 elections, Ashok Argal won the seat before being replaced by Bhagirath Prasad Singh, who currently represents Bhind in the Lok Sabha.

Demography: Bhind is situated in the Chambal region, which is one of the most fertile regions in India. The constituency covers the whole of Bhind and Datia district. The constituency has a significant number of Dalit voters as well as the influential upper castes like Thakur and Brahmins. Lodhis and Yadavs, both OBC communities, are also found in sizeable numbers in this constituency.

3. Gwalior Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total Electors: 18,77,003 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 10,24,155

Female Electors: 8,52,848

Assembly Constituencies: Gwalior Rural, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Gwalior South, Bhitarwar, Dabra(SC), Karera (SC), Pohari

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Dabra constituency came into existence while Murar was renamed Gwalior rural.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, Jaibhan Singh Pavaiya won the seat on a BJP ticket. However, in 2004, he lost to Congress candidate Ramsevak Singh. In the 2007 by-poll, BJP’s Yashodhara Raje Scindia defeated Congress candidate Ashok Singh to win the seat. She retained the seat in the 2009 polls. In the last elections, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar won the prestigious seat.

Demography: According to the 2011 Census, Gwalior district has a significant Dalit population, which stands at 22 percent. Moreover, Brahmins, Thakurs and OBCs also form a sizeable chunk of the electorate. Recently, Gwalior witnessed violence over the dilution of the SC/ST Act by the Supreme Court of India. This led to prolonged tensions between the Upper Castes and Dalits.

4. Guna Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 4

Total Electors: 16,05,619 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,57,328

Female Electors: 7,48,291

Assembly Constituencies: Shivpuri, Pichhore, Kolaras, Bamori, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Chanderi, Mungaoli

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Bimori, new Assembly segment came into existence.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Madhavrao Scindia, the erstwhile titular ruler of Gwalior, won the seat in the 1999 elections. After the senior Congress leader’s death in 2001, his son Jyotiraditya Scindia has since been representing Guna in the Lok Sabha.

Demography: A traditional stronghold of the Scindia family, the seat was once represented by the Rajmata of the Gwalior Royal Family. The demographic make-up of Guna is similar to neighbouring constituencies with Upper Castes, OBCs and Dalits (especially Jatavs) forming the bulk of electorate. Among the OBCs, there is a sizeable population of Yadavs, Dhakads and Kirars in some segments of the constituency. The constituency also has a significant presence of Saharia tribals in at least two of the Assembly segments in Guna.

5. Sagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 5

Total Electors: 16,05,619 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,57,328

Female Electors: 7,48,291

Assembly Constituencies: Bina , Khurai, Surkhi, Naryoli, Sagar, Kurwai, Sironj, Shamshabad

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. It was earlier reserved for Scheduled Castes

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Virendra Kumar of the BJP won the seat four times between 1996 and 2004. In the 2009 elections, BJP’s Bhoopendra Singh won the seat. In the last election, Laxmi Narayan Yadav retained the seat for the saffron party.

Demography: The Lok Sabha Constituency covers the district of Sagar. The district is well known for its religious significance for the Jain community. Moreover, Jains are an electorally significant community in the constituency, often punching above their weight. Sonis and Yadavs are also found in sizeable numbers in Sagar. Over 20 percent of the population belongs to the Scheduled Castes while around 10 percent of the population belong to the Scheduled Tribes category.

6. Tikamgarh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 6

Total Electors: 15,29,003 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,20,908

Female Electors: 7,08,095

Assembly Constituencies: Tikamgarh, Jatara, Prithvipur, Niwari, Khargapur, Maharajpur, Chhatarpur, Bijawar

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence only in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Union Minister Virendra Kumar is the sitting MP since 2009.

Demography: The constituency covers the whole of Tikamgarh and part of Chhatarpur district. The areas that are covered under the Lok Sabha constituency are one of the most economically backward regions in India. At least 77 percent of the population lives in rural areas. The Scheduled Castes form at least one-fourth of the total population in the Lok Sabha constituency.

7. Damoh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 7

Total Electors: 16,51,106 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,82,506

Female Electors: 7,68,600

Assembly Constituencies: Deori, Rehli, Banda, Malhara, Pathariya, Damoh, Jabera, Hatta

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, BJP’s Ramkrishna Kusumaria was elected for the fourth consecutive time. In the next election, Chandrabhan Bhaiyya of the BJP won the seat. In the 2009 elections, Shivraj Singh Lodhi was able to retain the seat as a BJP candidate. In the last election, former Union minister Prahlad Patel of the saffron party defeated Choudhary Mahendra Pratap Singh of the Congress by a margin of over 2 lakh votes.

Demography: The constituency covers parts of Damoh, Chhatarpur and Sagar districts. According to the caste calculations in the Lok Sabha constituency, political parties always prefer to nominate candidates belonging to the Backward Castes. This is because OBC electors are numerically significant in Damoh. Kurmis and Lodhis are the two major OBC communities in the constituency. They together constitute over 27 percent of the electorate. On the other hand, Scheduled Castes are about 15 percent of the population.

8. Khajuraho Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 8

Total Electors: 17,02,794 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 9,07,312

Female Electors: 7,95,482

Assembly Constituencies: Chandla, Rajnagar, Pawai, Gunnaor, Panna, Vijayraghavgarh, Murwara, Bahoriband

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Parts of the constituency were merged with the newly created Tikamgarh Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Except for the period between 1999 and 2004, when senior Congress leader Satyavrat Chaturvedi won the seat, Khajuraho has been the political citadel of the BJP. In 2004, Ramkrishna Kusumaria won the seat, while five years later, BJP candidate Jeetendra Singh Bundela retained the seat. In the last election, Nagendra Singh of the BJP won the seat.

Demography: Khajuraho, famous for its ancient architectural marvels, is situated in economically under-developed Bundelkhand region in Madhya Pradesh. Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency is considered the home turf of Union Minister Uma Bharti. The constituency, which covers the whole of Panna district and parts of Chattarpur and Katni districts, is dominated by castes categorised under the OBCs. The Kurmi and Lodhi community are the two significant communities in the constituency. Scheduled Castes constitute less than 20 percent of the population, while Panna district has a significant Scheduled Tribes electorate too.

9. Satna Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 9

Total Electors: 14,58,084 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,72,026

Female Electors: 686,058

Assembly Constituencies: Chitrakoot, Raigaon, Satna, Nagod, Maihar, Amarpatan, Rampur-Baghelan

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1998 and 1999 elections, Ramanand Singh won the seat on a BJP ticket. Since 2004, the seat is held by BJP’s Ganesh Singh.

Demography: Once known for being the bastion of former Union Minister Arjun Singh, Satna Lok Sabha constituency covers the whole of Satna district. The constituency is geographically a part of the Baghelkhand division of the Vindhya region. The constituency, like in other parts of the state, is dominated by voters belonging to the OBC community. Since Satna was home to many tiny princely states, the influence of the Thakur community is still felt. Satna also has a significant tribal population, with some estimates pegging them at around 20 percent of the total population.

10. Rewa Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 10

Total Electors: 15,44,719 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,21,800

Female Electors: 7,22,919

Assembly Constituencies: Sirmour, Semariya, Teonthar, Mauganj, Deotalab, Mangawan (SC), Rewa, Gurh

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, Sunderlal Tiwari of the Congress won the seat. In the 2004 elections, senior BJP leader Chandramani Tripathi won the seat. However, in the 2009 elections, BSP scored a surprised by wresting the seat from the BJP. In the 2014 polls, BSP’s Deoraj Singh Patel lost to BJP’s Janardhan Mishra by over 1.6 Lakh votes.

Demography: Unlike in many parts of the state where OBC voters are dominant, Rewa boasts of strong Brahmin and Thakur vote banks, which account for half of the electorate. This also explains the dominance of Brahmins and — to a lesser extent — Thakur candidates in the constituency. Among the OBCs, the Kurmi community is influential in the constituency.

11. Sidhi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 11

Total Electors: 17,36,050 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 9,15,700

Female Electors: 8,20,350

Assembly Constituencies: Churhat, Sidhi, Sihawal, Chitrangi, Singrauli, Deosar, Dhauhani, Beohari

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. After the delimitation process, Sidhi became a general seat. Earlier it was reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 and 2004 elections, Chandrapratap Singh of the BJP won the seat. However, he was expelled from the Parliament in the aftermath of the Cash-for-Vote scam. In the ensuing by-election, Manik Singh of the Congress won the seat. BJP has been winning the seat since 2009. In the last election, Riti Pathak won the seat after defeating the Congress candidate by over 1.08 Lakh votes.

Demography: Sidhi is one of the many tribal dominated Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh. It covers the entire districts of Sidhi and Singrauli and one Assembly constituency in Shahdol district. As per the 2011 Census report, Scheduled Tribes form at least 27 percent of the population in Sidhi district, while they form one-third of the population in neighbouring Singrauli district.

12. Shahdol Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 12

Total Electors: 1,561,321 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,06,945

Female Electors: 7,54,376

Assembly Constituencies: Jaisingnagar, Jaitpur, Kotma, Anuppur, Pushprajgarh, Bandhavgarh, Manpur, Barwara

Reserved: Yes, For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Dalpat Singh Paraste of the BJP served as the MP for three terms between 1999 and 2016, when he died of brain haemorrhage. Between 2009 and 2014, Rajesh Nandini Singh of the Congress won the seat. In the 2016 by-poll, Gyan Singh, who previously served as MP between 1996 and 1999, won the seat.

Demography: Shahdol is another tribal dominated Lok Sabha constituency. Spread across four major districts, covering nearly all of Shahdol, Umaria, Annupur districts and parts of Katni district, Shahdol Lok Sabha constituency has a tribal population of over 40 percent. Notably, this constituency also borders Chhattisgarh.

13. Jabalpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 13

Total Electors: 17,11,683 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,97,949

Female Electors: 8,13,734

Assembly Constituencies: Patan, Bargi, Jabalpur East, Jabalpur North-Central, Jabalpur Cantt., Jabalpur West, Panagar, Sihora

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Before delimitation, Sihora was not reserved for the STs. Moreover, Jabalpur North-Central was called Jabalpur Central before 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the last 20 years, the BJP has been undefeated on this seat. In the 1999 elections, Jaishree Banerjee won the seat. Since 2004, Rakesh Singh is the sitting MP.

Demography: Known for hosting a military cantonment and being one of the first urban areas in India, Jabalpur is a largely urban Lok Sabha constituency. According to 2011 data, at least 60 percent of the population stays in urban areas. The constituency which covers the entire district of Jabalpur also has a significant Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe population. Muslims are also found in sizeable numbers in urban areas.

14. Mandla Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 14

Total Electors: 18,24,424 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 9,25,971

Female Electors: 8,98,453

Assembly Constituencies: Shahpura, Dindori, Bichhiya, Niwas, Mandla, Keolari, Lakhnadon, Gotegaon

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Former Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste is the sitting MP, having been elected from this constituency five times in the last six elections. The only time he failed to get elected was in 2009, when Congress candidate Basori Singh Masram defeated him.

Demography: Mandla is a tribal dominated Lok Sabha constituency spread across four districts. It covers the entire tribal districts of Mandla and Dindori as well as parts of Seoni and Narsingpur district. It is to be noted that Mandla and Dindori are the most tribal-dominated districts of Madhya Pradesh. While nearly 54 percent of the population in Mandla is tribal, the figure shoots up to 64 percent in Dindori.

15. Balaghat Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 15

Total Electors: 16,29,769 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,22,667

Female Electors: 8,07,102

Assembly Constituencies: Baihar, Lanji, Paraswada, Balaghat, Waraseoni, Katangi, Barghat, Seoni

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The BJP has been winning this seat continuously since 1998 when Gauri Shankar Bisen won the seat. He repeated the feat in the 2004 elections too. In the 2009 elections, KD Deshmukh helped BJP register is four consecutive victories in Balaghat. He made way for Bodh Singh Bhagat, who is the sitting MP.

Demography: Balaghat, located in the southern part of Madhya Pradesh, has a significant chunk of the population that is categorised as Scheduled Tribes. According to the 2011 data, at least one-fourth of the population in the constituency belongs to the Scheduled Tribes. The constituency is also rural in nature, with just 15 percent of the population living in urban areas.

16. Chhindwara Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 16

Total Electors: 14,01,277 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,21,482

Female Electors: 6,79,795

Assembly Constituencies: Junnardeo, Amarwara, Churai, Saunsar, Chhindwara, Parasia, Pandhurna

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat is synonymous with Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, who has been representing Chhindwara since 1980. The only time the veteran Congressman lost the seat was in 1997 when BJP’s Sundarlal Patwa defeated him in a bypoll.

Demography: While it has never been reserved for the Scheduled Tribes in the last 60 years, Chhindwara is essentially dominated by tribes. Over 30 percent of the population in the constituency belong to the Scheduled Tribes. While Chhindwara is largely rural, it has nevertheless reaped benefits of better infrastructure, which is often dubbed “Chhindwara Model” of development.

17. Hoshangabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 17

Total Electors: 15,68,127 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,35,492

Female Electors: 7,32,635

Assembly Constituencies: Narsingpur, Tendukheda, Gadarwara, Seoni-Malwa, Hoshangabad, Sohagpur, Pipariya, Udaipura

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Itarsi was merged with Hoshangabad Assembly seat.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Hoshangabad has been a BJP bastion since 1989. This constituency has been represented by Sartaj Singh five times between 1989 and 2009. Former chief minister Sundarlal Patwa also represented the constituency in the 13th Lok Sabha. The seat is currently held by Uday Pratap Singh of the BJP.

Demography: Situated on the banks of the river Narmada, Hoshangabad city is a regional economic hub. The Lok Sabha constituency covers the whole of Hoshangabad and parts of Narsinghpur and Raisen districts. One-fourth of the population resides in urban areas. About 16 percent of the population belongs to the Scheduled Castes.

18. Vidisha Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 18

Total Electors: 16,34,370 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,72,410

Female Electors: 7,61,960

Assembly Constituencies: Bhojpur, Sanchi, Silwani, Vidisha, Basoda, Budhni, Ichhawar, Khategaon

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Budhni and Icchawar Assembly segments were merged with Vidisha.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The constituency was represented by former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan between 1991 and 2006. Since 2009, the seat is being held by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Demography: Vidisha is a BJP stronghold since 1989. The constituency, which is spread across the districts of Raisen, Vidisha, Sehore and Dewas, is also crucial since Chouhan’s Vidhan Sabha constituency also comes under it. When it comes to caste factors, OBCs such as Kirars play a decisive role in shaping the electoral destiny of the candidates. Meenas are also found in sizeable numbers in the constituency. Vidisha is part of Madhya region of the state, where upper castes are an influential vote bank.

19. Bhopal Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 19

Total Electors: 19,56,936 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 10,39,004

Female Electors: 9,17,932

Assembly Constituencies: Berasia, Bhopal Uttar, Narela, Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim, Bhopal Madhya, Govindpura, Huzur, Sehore

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, three new seats created in Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The Bhopal Lok Sabha seat has continuously been with the BJP since 1989. In 1999, Union Minister Uma Bharti won the election from Bhopal. Between 2004 and 2009, Kailash Joshi held the seat for the BJP. Alok Sanjhar is the incumbent MP.

Demography: This Lok Sabha constituency covers the entire Bhopal district. Bhopal is an urban constituency since 75 percent of the population lives in urban centres of the district. While Muslims are just over 6 percent of the population in Madhya Pradesh, they are a significant vote bank in Bhopal. At least two constituencies – Bhopal Uttar and Bhopal Central – have nearly 40 percent Muslim population.

20. Rajgarh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 20

Total Electors: 15,78,748 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,27,001

Female Electors: 7,51,747

Assembly Constituencies: Chachoura, Raghogarh, Narsinghgarh, Biaora, Rajgarh, Khilchipur, Sarangpur, Susner

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Raghogarh and Chachoura were added to Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituencies.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Lakshman Singh, the brother of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, represented this constituency between 1994 and 2009. In 2009, Congress candidate Narayan Singh Amlabe won the seat. However, he lost to Rodmal Nagar in the 2014 elections by a margin of over 2 lakh votes.

Demography: This constituency is the stronghold of Digvijaya Singh and his family. The former chief minister was himself elected twice from Rajgarh. The Sondhiya Rajputs have a considerable influence in the constituency. The community is estimated to have around 3 Lakh voters in the constituency. Other castes that are found in sizeable numbers are Dangis, Mahajans, Yadavs and Gurjars.

21. Dewas Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 21

Total Electors: 16,17,215 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,43,555

Female Electors: 7,73,660

Assembly Constituencies: Ashta, Agar, Shajapur, Shujalpur, Kalapipal, Sonkatch, Dewas, Hatpipliya

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence only in 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009, Sajjan Singh Verma of the Congress won the seat. In the 2014 elections, Manohar Untwal of the BJP won the seat.

Demography: Situated in the Malwa-Neemar region of Madhya Pradesh, Dewas is a relatively prosperous district, where industries and cash crop farming provide people with income. At least one-fourth of the population in the constituency belong to the Scheduled Castes, making them a major vote bank for political parties.

22. Ujjain Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 22

Total Electors: 15,25,481 (2014 elections)

Male Electors: 7,90,889

Female Electors: 7,34,592

Assembly Constituencies: Nagada-Khachrod, Mahidpur, Tarana, Ghatiya, Ujjain Uttar, Ujjain Dakshin, Badnagar, Alot

Reserved: Yes, for Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. Alot Assembly Constituency added to Ujjain Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Satyanarayan Jatiya represented the constituency between 1989 and 2009. In the 2009 elections, Premchand Guddu of the Congress was finally able to breach the BJP bastion. However, in the 2014 elections, BJP made a comeback. BJP candidate Chintamani Malviya defeated Guddu by over 3 lakh votes.

Demography: Ujjain, which is renowned for the temple dedicated to Lord Shiva as well as the Kumbh Mela, is a BJP bastion since 1989. As per 2011 Census, nearly 35 percent of the population lives in urban centres, while rest live in rural areas. The Scheduled Caste population in the constituency stands at 26 percent. Muslims are found in sizeable numbers, especially in the main town where their population is estimated to be around 2 Lakhs.

23. Mandsaur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 23

Total Electors: 16,26,571 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,38,076

Female Electors: 7,88,495

Assembly Constituencies: Jaora, Mandsaur, Malhargarh, Suwasra, Garoth, Manasa, Neemuch, Jawad

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, in 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Lakshminarayan Pandey was a long-serving MP from this constituency. He represented the constituency between 1989 and 2009. In 2009, Congress' Meenakshi Natarajan was elected from this constituency. In the last elections, Sudhir Gupta of BJP defeated Natarajan by over 3 lakh votes.

Demography: Mandsaur was the epicentre of the farmer protests in Madhya Pradesh. During the 2017 protests, five farmers were also killed in police firing, which led to widespread condemnation. A primarily agrarian area, Mandsaur is known for being the hub of legal opium farming.

24. Ratlam Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 24

Total Electors: 17,02,648 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,60,947

Female Electors: 8,41,701

Assembly Constituencies: Alirajpur, Jobat, Jhabua, Thandla, Petlawad, Ratlam Rural, Ratlam City, Sailana

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. Earlier it was known as Jabua Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Former Union Minister Kantilal Bhuria is the sitting MP after winning the by-election in 2015. He had previously served as the MP between 1998 and 2014. In the 2014 elections, Bhuria was defeated by Dileep Singh Bhuria by over 1 lakh votes.

Demography: The constituency is a Congress stronghold since Independence. In fact, the Grand Old Party has lost the seat only twice – 1977 and 2014. The constituency is overwhelmingly tribal, with over 85 percent of the population belonging to Scheduled Tribes. The two main districts that constitute the constituency – Jabua and Alirajpur – are also among the least literate in India.

25. Dhar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 25

Total Electors: 16,68,441 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,58,093

Female Electors: 8,10,348

Assembly Constituencies: Sardarpur, Gandhwani, Kukshi, Manawar, Dharampuri, Dhar, Badnawar, Dr. Ambedkar Nagar-Mhow

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi of the Congress represented the constituency three times between 1996 and 2014. In 2004, Chattar Singh Darbar won the election on a BJP ticket. In the 2014 elections, Savitri Thakur of the BJP won the seat.

Demography: The constituency covers the whole district of Dhar and a sole Assembly constituency from Indore. According to the 2011 Census, over 50 percent of the population in the district is tribal.

26. Indore Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 26

Total Electors: 21,15,303 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 11,06,461

Female Electors: 10,08,842

Assembly Constituencies: Depalpur, Indore-1, Indore-2, Indore-4, Indore-5Rau, Sanwer

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Rau Assembly segment created after delimitation.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Sumitra Mahajan, the incumbent Speaker of the House since 2014, is the sitting MP.

Demography: Covering the most populous district in Madhya Pradesh, Indore Lok Sabha constituency is highly urban in nature. Nicknamed “Little Mumbai”, Indore is the commercial nerve-centre of Madhya Pradesh. Along with Bhopal, Indore has been BJP’s impregnable fortress in Madhya Pradesh. In fact, if Sumitra Mahajan stands for elections this time and wins, she is likely to create a Parliamentary record of sorts.

27. Khargone Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 27

Total Electors: 17,03,271 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,66,897

Female Electors: 8,36,374

Assembly Constituencies: Maheshwar, Kasrawad, Khargone, Bhagwanpura, Sendhawa, Rajpur, Pansemal, Badwani

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Four Assembly constituencies from Barwani district were added to Khargone Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, Tarachand Patel of the Congress won the seat. In 2004 elections, BJP candidate Krishna Murari Moghe won the seat but he was disqualified in the office of profit issue. In the by-election, senior Congress leader Arun Yadav won the seat. The seat has been with the BJP since 2009. In the last election, Subhash Patel won the seat.

Demography: The constituency is largely tribal. Nearly 39 percent of the population in Khargone district belong to the Scheduled Tribes, while that figure reaches 70 percent in Barwani district.

28. Khandwa Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 28

Total Electors: 17,59,410 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 9,12,747

Female Electors: 8,46,663

Assembly Constituencies: Bagali, Mandhata, Khandwa, Pandhana, Nepanagar, Burhanpur, Bikhangaon, Badwah

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Except 2009 elections when Congress leader Arun Yadav was able to win the seat, it is BJP’s Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan who has been representing the constituency since 1996.

Demography: The constituency covers Burhanpur district as well as parts of Khandwa Dewas and Khargone. While the Adivasi community is influential in tribal-dominated constituencies, Rajputs are dominant in Mandhata. Muslims are an influential electorate in Khandwa constituency, which covers the main town.

29. Betul Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 29

Total Electors: 16,07,822 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,36,835

Female Electors: 7,70,987

Assembly Constituencies: Multai, Amla, Betul, Ghoradongri, Bhainsdehi, Timarni, Harda, Harsud

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The BJP has been winning on this seat since 1996. Since 2009, Jyoti Dhurve is the sitting MP. In the 2014 elections, Dhurve defeated Congress’s Ajay Shah Makrai by a margin of more than 3 lakh votes.

Demography: Over 40 percent of the population in Betul belong to the Scheduled Tribes. Being a constituency which borders Maharashtra, there is a sizable number of Marathi-speaking electorate too.

