Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot headed to BJP? That’s what Sachin Pilot is suggesting!

New Delhi: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot heaped praise on each other at an even in Rajasthan, Congress MLA Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said that the development shouldn’t be taken lightly as everyone knows what happened after PM Modi praised Ghulam Nabi Azad in Parliament.

“…I find the heaps of praises by PM Modi (on Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday) very interesting. PM had similarly praised Ghulam Nabi Azad in Parliament. We saw what happened after that. It was an interesting development yesterday. Shouldn’t be taken lightly…,” said Pilot suggesting as if Gehlot was headed to BJP.

#WATCH | Rajasthan Cong MLA Sachin Pilot says, “…I find the heaps of praises by PM Modi (on CM Gehlot y’day)very interesting. PM had similarly praised GN Azad in Parliament. We saw what happened after that. It was an interesting development y’day. Shouldn’t be taken lightly…” pic.twitter.com/QBknOLVWJT — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022

While recalling his days as Gujarat chief minister, PM Modi had on Tuesday praised Gehlot saying that the Rajasthan CM was one of the senior-most Chief Ministers in the country and an experienced politician” and how they worked together in past without any discord.

“Ashok ji (Gehlot) and I had worked together as CMs. He was the most senior in our lot of CMs. Ashok ji is still one of the senior-most CMs among those who are sitting on the stage right now,” said PM Modi while addressing the gathering at Mangarh Dham ki Gaurav Gatha’ in Banswara, Rajasthan.

Responding to his speech, Gehlot said that PM Modi gets respect globally because he is the PM of a country where democracy is deep-rooted.

“When PM Modi goes abroad he receives great honour because he’s the PM of the nation of Gandhi, where democracy is deep-rooted. When world realises this, they feel proud that PM of that country is coming to them…,” Gehlot said.

Pilot was referring to an incident in February 2021, when PM Modi had bid a tearful farewell to Azad, former Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

While addressing the Rajya Sabha in his farewell speech to the retiring members, including Azad, PM Modi had recalled the 2007 terrorist attack on a tourist bus carrying Gujaratis in Jammu and Kashmir and said that (Azad), the then chief minister of J&K, was the first one to call him and took care of the pilgrims as they were like his own family members.

Later, Azad while addressing a public event in Jammu returned the compliment by lavishing praise on PM Modi.

“Despite attaining the top post, he (Modi) hasn’t forgotten his roots and proudly calls himself a chaiwala,” Azad had said.

Azad had later gone on to resign from all positions in Congress, including its primary membership. Though he didn’t join the BJP as was speculated, the veteran politician went on to float his own party.

With inputs from agencies

