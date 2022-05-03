Rahul Gandhi's viral Kathmandu nightclub video triggers war of words between Congress and BJP
The Congress hit back at the BJP saying that Rahul Gandhi was on a private visit to Nepal and that 'it's not a crime to attend the wedding of a friend'
The Congress has hit back at the BJP after a video showing Rahul Gandhi 'partying' in Nepal's capital Kathmandu went viral on Tuesday.
The party's General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said Gandhi was in the city to attend a "private marriage function of a journalist friend."
"It has still not become a crime in this country to attend a marriage celebration. Maybe after today, BJP may decide it is illegal to attend a marriage & a crime to have friends," Surjewala added.
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was seen in a viral video that seemingly has a discotheque as its background with people around him seen consuming liquor.
The 12-second footage has been shared by several BJP leaders including its IT cell head Amit Malviya.
Rahul Gandhi was at a nightclub when Mumbai was under seize. He is at a nightclub at a time when his party is exploding. He is consistent.
Interestingly, soon after the Congress refused to outsource their presidency, hit jobs have begun on their Prime Ministerial candidate... pic.twitter.com/dW9t07YkzC
— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 3, 2022
Commenting on the video, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said "Vacation, Party, Holiday, Pleasure Trip, Private Foreign Visit, etc are nothing new to the nation now."
Regular Parties, Vacations, Holidays, Pleasure Trips, Private Foreign Visits etc are nothing new to the nation now.
As a private citizen there's no issue at all but when an MP, a permanent boss of a national political party who keeps preaching others..... https://t.co/r7bgkmHmvT
— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 3, 2022
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi called Gandhi a "full-time tourist and a part-time politician, who is filled with hypocrisy," ANI reported.
"His remarks (Rahul Gandhi) misleads his own party members, not the people of this country. The situation will remain the same if he will walk on this path only," Naqvi added.
Rahul Gandhi, who is in Kathmandu, reportedly attended the wedding of a friend a day ago, ANI reported.
According to a report in Kathmandu Post, Rahul Gandhi had landed in Nepal's capital city on Monday afternoon. The daily cited Bhim Udas, former Nepali ambassador to Myanmar, as saying that he had extended an invitation to Rahul Gandhi to attend the wedding of his daughter.
Udas' daughter Sumnima, a former CNN correspondent, is getting married to Nima Martin Sherpa, according to the Nepali publication.
Kathmandu Post report said Rahul Gandhi had visited Kathmandu on his way to Kailash Mansarovar in August 2018.
The viral video comes at a time when Congress is seen to be in deep leadership crisis, with the party's bid to onboard the poll strategist Prashant Kishor having failed.
With inputs from agencies
