Rahul Gandhi to begin two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka on Sunday
This will be Rahul Gandhi's second visit to Karnataka within a week. He was in Kolar on April 16 to attend the --Jai Bharat-- programme earlier
Bengaluru: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will reach poll-bound Karnataka on a two-day visit beginning Sunday, where he will attend a series of events including visit to temples, interaction with people and address party workers, the Congress party said on Saturday.
According to his schedule, Gandhi will reach Hubballi at 10.30 am and then he will fly to Kudala Sangama in Bagalkote in a chopper.
Kudala Sangama is an important venue for pilgrimage of the Lingayat sect, one of the major dominant communities of Karnataka. The place has the Aikya Mantapa of the founder of the 12th century AD social reformer and the founder of Lingayat sect Basaveshwara.
The Congress leader will pay obeisance at the Sangamanatha temple and the Aikya Linga. He will also participate in the Basava Jayanti celebration organised by the Utsava Samiti of Basava Mantapa.
Gandhi will then participate in ‘Jana Samparka’ (public contact) and address people in Vijayapura at Shivaji Circle.
On Monday afternoon, the Congress leader will interact with sugarcane growers in Ramdurg in Belagavi after which he will travel to Gadag to take part in ‘Yuva Samvaad’ (interaction with youth). In the evening, he will hold a public meeting in Hangal in Haveri district.
Gandhi will return to Hubballi in the night and then fly to Delhi. This will be his second visit to Karnataka within a week. He was in Kolar on April 16 to attend the –Jai Bharat– programme.
