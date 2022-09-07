'... If Rahul Gandhi has any regret that his grandfather made a mistake, there's no use of Bharat Jodo Yatra in India. Try to integrate Pakistan, Bangladesh & work for Akhand Bharat...,' said the Assam chief minister.

New Delhi: Reiterating his statement on Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should work for Akhand Bharat if he regrets his grandfather’s mistake of Partition.

“India is intact. We’re one nation. Congress disintegrated India in 1947. If Rahul Gandhi has any regret that his grandfather made a mistake, there’s no use of Bharat Jodo Yatra in India. Try to integrate Pakistan, Bangladesh & work for Akhand Bharat…,” said the Assam chief minister.

Sarma had on Tuesday taken a jibe at Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ saying that the party should conduct this campaign in Pakistan while stressing that “India is connected and united.”

The chief minister said that India was divided in 1947 and there is no benefit of starting the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in India.

“India was divided in 1947 during Congress. If they want to start ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, then Rahul Gandhi should do this in Pakistan. What are the benefits of doing this yatra in India? India is connected, and united. I want to suggest Rahul Gandhi to take the Bharat Jodo Yatra

programme to Pakistan,” Sarma said.

The statement didn’t go down well with the Congress leaders, who lashed out at Sarma for making comments only to prove his loyalty to his new masters.

“I think the Assam CM (Himanta Biswa Sarma) is boyish, immature and he makes statements only to prove his loyalty to his new masters,” said Jairam Ramesh.

Referring to Sarma’s remarks, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that such opportunists shouldn’t be taken seriously.

“Such opportunists shouldn’t be taken seriously. It’s a different matter that he has become a Chief Minister,” he added.

