New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that India was witnessing "onset of dictatorship" as the Modi-led government has unleashed every central agency against the Opposition leaders to muzzle their voice.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital ahead of the pan India stir called by the Congress, Gandhi said, "We're witnessing the death of democracy. What India has built brick by brick, starting almost a century ago, is being destroyed in front of your eyes. Anybody who stands against this idea of onset of dictatorship is viciously attacked, jailed, arrested and beaten up."

Gandhi slammed the government for protecting the interests of four-five people and said that the ruling dispensation attacks the Gandhi family because it raises people's issues.

"Idea is, people's issues -whether price rise, unemployment, violence in society - must not be raised. That's sole agenda of the government. The government is being run to protect the interest of four-five people and this dictatorship is being run in interest of 2-3 big business people by 2 people," he added.

He said that the Gandhi family and crores of people like them have been fighting for an ideology for years. "Why do they attack the Gandhi family? They do it because we fight for an ideology and there are crores of people like us. We fight for democracy, for communal harmony and we have been doing this for years. It's not just me who did that, it has been happening for years," said the Congress MP sitting along side Rajasthan CM and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot.

"My family sacrificed their lives. It's our responsibility because we fight for this ideology. It hurts us when Hindus-Muslims are pitted against each other, when Dalits are killed, when a woman is thrashed. So, we fight. This isn't just one family, this is an ideology," he added.

He further said that his job is to resist the idea of the RSS which is being imposed on the people of this country.

"...My job is to resist the idea of the RSS and I am going to do it. The more I do it, the more I will be attacked, the harder I will be attacked. I am happy, attack me," said Gandhi.

The Congress leader also attacked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying that she has zero understanding of what is going on in the economy and that she is just a mouthpiece.

"I think the macroeconomic fundamentals that she is talking about is something else. I don't think the finance minister has any understanding of what is going on in the economy of India, zero understanding. She is there as a mouthpiece," he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP hit back, asking if there is "democracy" in the Congress, which has been labelled as a "dynastic party", and alluding to the opposition party not having a non-Gandhi chief for a long time now.

The Congress is set to hold nationwide protests and will also 'gherao' Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence against price rise, unemployment and GST hike on some essential items.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of the party will also hold a "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" (march to Rashtrapati Bhavan) from Parliament to register the protest against price rise and unemployment.

In all capital cities, the state units would organise a gherao of Raj Bhavans in which MLAs, MLCs, former MPs and senior leaders will participate.

