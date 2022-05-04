Rahul Gandhi is in Nepal to attend Sumnima Udas’ wedding: Who is she?

Sumnima Udas is an ex-CNN correspondent and the daughter of a former Nepali envoy to Myanmar. The Congress leader has flown to Nepal to attend her wedding, a visit which has caught the BJP’s attention

“Where is Rahul Gandhi?” The Congress party once again had to field a question that continues to haunt it now and then.

This time Gandhi’s absence came under the scanner after a video emerged of him at a nightclub.

Rahul Gandhi was at a nightclub when Mumbai was under seize. He is at a nightclub at a time when his party is exploding. He is consistent. Interestingly, soon after the Congress refused to outsource their presidency, hit jobs have begun on their Prime Ministerial candidate... pic.twitter.com/dW9t07YkzC — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 3, 2022

However, Congress jumped to the former party president’s defence and clarified that he was in Nepal to attend the wedding of his journalist friend Sumnima Udas.

“Rahul Gandhi has not gone as an uninvited guest like Prime Minister Modi went to Pakistan to celebrate birthday and cut cakes for the then Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif. Rahul Gandhi has gone to a friendly country Nepal to participate in a private marriage function of a friend. By chance, the friend also happens to be a journalist. So I think they are also abusing your fraternity,” Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala told reporters on Sunday.

BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla had tweeted on Sunday “Rajasthan burns but RAHUL GANDHI prefers partying over his own party”, referring to the tension in Jodhpur over the weekened.

Now pictures of Gandhi at the wedding have emerged on social media.

No. No Indian Media Channel will debate on this picture of #RahulGandhi attending the Nepal wedding. pic.twitter.com/owTbmweD8t — Rachit Seth (@rachitseth) May 4, 2022

Who is Sumnima Udas?

Udas is a former CNN correspondent who was based in New Delhi. She covered politics, economics, social issues, and the environment for the news organisation from 2001 and 2017, according to her LinkedIn profile.

During her time in the Capital, she reported on important news like the 2012 Delhi gang rape and the 2014 general elections.

According to the CNN website, Udas was part of the team that was awarded the prestigious Cine Golden Eagle Award in 2012 for reporting on slavery in Indian villages. She also won the “Journalist of the Year” prize at the inaugural Women’s Empowerment Journalism Awards in March 2014 for her sensitive reporting on gender issues.

She has a journalism degree from Lee University in the United States and pursued her master’s from Oxford University.

Udas is the founder and executive director at The Lumbini Museum in Nepal.

Daughter of Nepal ambassador

Udas is the daughter of Bhim Udas, a former Nepal ambassador to Myanmar. “We invited Rahul Gandhi to Sumnima’s wedding. The wedding will be solemnised on Tuesday and the reception will be held on Thursday,” Bhim Udas told the news agency PTI.

Sumnima Udas is getting married to Nima Martin Sherpa, an entrepreneur from Nepal.

The 5 May wedding reception will be held at Hyatt Regency Hotel in Bauddha, Bhim, and Rahul Gandhi is reportedly staying at Kathmandu Marriott Hotel in Naxal, according to Kathmandu Post.



Why is BJP calling her anti-India?



After it was revealed by Congress that Rahul Gandhi was at Udas’ wedding, her Twitter profile became a subject of scrutiny. Malviya tweeted on Wednesday, “Rahul Gandhi was supposedly at the wedding of Sumnima Udas, a Nepali diplomat’s daughter, who actively supports Nepal’s claim over regions of India’s Uttarakhand.”

Rahul Gandhi was supposedly at the wedding of Sumnima Udas, a Nepali diplomat’s daughter, who actively supports Nepal’s claim over regions of India’s Uttarakhand. From China to Nepal, why does Rahul have ties only with those who are challenging India’s territorial integrity? pic.twitter.com/or0y1OGdAW — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 4, 2022

Udas has in the past spoken out against the controversial Citizens Amendment Act and tweeted stories that are not in favour of India. She has now been branded anti-India by right-wing trolls on social media.

Poonawalla has accused Gandhi of “partying with India baitor”. “Rahul and family always put friendship above national interest…” he said on Twitter.

So Rahul Baba was bogeying and partying with India baitor who writes against territorial integrity of Bharat.. surprised? Rahul & family always put family/friendship above national interest- be it MoU with China or Sumnima ki shaadi.. Congress ka haath aise hi logon ke saath!! pic.twitter.com/PwGBKvX2Gl — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) May 4, 2022

Earlier, reports emerged that Gandhi was at a nightclub with a Chinese diplomat, which turned out to be fake. “…what Mr Gandhi does in his pvt space at night is of little concern; how he performs his public duties in day is real issue,” tweeted senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai.

An @IndiaToday fact check finds reports that @RahulGandhi was with a Chinese diplomat in a Kathmandu nightclub are FAKE. Frankly, what Mr Gandhi does in his pvt space at night is of little concern; how he performs his public duties in day is real issue! https://t.co/grQLGRDZ2z — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) May 4, 2022



It was now been revealed that Gandhi landed in Kathmandu on a Vistara Airlines flight on Monday and was accompanied at Kathmandu airport by three others. It is not known if he has any political engagements in Nepal.

