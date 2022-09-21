Rahul Gandhi is an 'arrogant brat' with 'bloated sense of entitlement', says BJP

New Delhi: BJP made a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi and called the Congress leader “arrogant brat” with “bloated” sense of entitlement.

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Amit Malviya said, Rahul’s sense of entitlement is so bloated that he chose to serve as a minister in former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s cabinet because “he wouldn’t settle for anything less than PM”.

Malviya further said that now, some people are expecting “arrogant brat” to contest the Congress Presidential election alongside Shashi Tharoor and Ashok Gehlot.

Rahul Gandhi’s sense of entitlement is so bloated that he chose not to serve as a minister in MMS’s cabinet because he wouldn’t settle for anything less than PM. Some people now expect that arrogant brat to contest an election for Congress President alongside Tharoor and Gehlot? — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 21, 2022

For the first time in 22 years, Congress will elect its new party president on 17 October. Notably, in 2000, party veteran Jitendra Prasada contested against incumbent Congress president Sonia Gandhi but was defeated.

Tharoor met Sonia Gandhi on Monday and during the meeting, the interim Congress said that the election for the party president would be held in a "fair and transparent" manner.

On Tuesday, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal met Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. He, however, maintained that that Rahul Gandhi has not said anything about wanting to contest the election. He also said that there was "nothing wrong" in various state units pushing him.

For the unversed, a total of 11 states units of Congress have passed resolution backing Rahul for the post of Congress president.

Meanwhile, Gehlot has signaled that he will be contesting the Congress presidential election if Rahul Gandhi doesn't do so. A senior Congress leader said that Gehlot will be in Delhi on Wednesday and from there he is likely to leave for Kerala to attend the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“He will return to New Delhi on September 24 and would be in the national capital till 28 September. During this period, he is likely to file nomination for Congress president election,” the party leader said.

With inputs from agencies

