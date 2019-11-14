Rafale verdict: BJP demands Rahul Gandhi's apology after SC dismisses review pleas, says Congress always compromised on national security

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed all review petitions against the December 2018 order that had dismissed allegations of irregularities in the deal to acquire 36 Rafale fighter jets and had given a clean chit to the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

The Bharatiya Janata Party hit out at the Congress and Rahul Gandhi following the verdict, with senior leader Ravi Shankar Prasad demanding an apology from the former Congress chief.

Prasad called the apex court’s decision a victory of truth and a recognition of the honest decision-making process of the Modi government. “A politically sponsored programme was masqueraded as a quest for justice,” he said, adding that the Congress has always compromised on national security. He further said, "The country wants to know what were the powers that were backing Rahul Gandhi."

Rahul Gandhi had said that the SC had called our beloved PM a thief. It is indeed the lowest point of political discourse that Mr. Gandhi, then Congress President, stooped to the shameful extent of misquoting the SC deliberately & consciously: Shri @rsprasad #RahulRaFAIL pic.twitter.com/Ge9ewoIh89 — BJP (@BJP4India) November 14, 2019

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi for “stooping to the shameful extent” of misquoting the Supreme Court, Prasad added he had also lied in the Indian Parliament. “Rahul Gandhi lied in Parliament that French President Emmanuel Macron told him that the deal can be disclosed. However, there was a secrecy clause. The French government had to issue a statement saying that his statement was incorrect,” he told reporters. Recalling the December 2018 judgment, the senior BJP leader said that the Supreme Court had defeated the Congress and the people had handed them defeat in the elections. Other senior BJP leaders also demanded an apology from the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, with JP Nadda adding that the BJP will continue any further proceedings.

From Road to Parliament, Rahul Gandhi and his party tried hard to mislead the country on this issue but Truth Prevailed. I wish Rahul Gandhi would be in country and should make apologies to nation. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 14, 2019

The allegation of corruption in Rafale deal was nothing but an attempt to malign the clean & honest image of PM Modi & his Govt. The people of India will not forgive the Congress for their slanderous campaign and calumny. The Congress should apologise for misleading the people. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 14, 2019

BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi, who had filed the contempt plea against Rahul Gandhi, said that Congress should not be intolerant towards others and adopt a better methodology of doing politics.

"The Supreme Court has said that he (Rahul Gandhi) is guilty of contempt and a better sense should prevail. Keeping that in mind, a better methodology of doing politics should prevail and Congress should know how not to be intolerant of others who are doing better than them," Lekhi told reporters.

On the other hand, Congress leader Sanjay Jha remarked, "Now that the Supreme Court has given the #RafaleVerdict , I would like to publicly apologise to the Honourable Shri Anil Ambani Ji for making bogus charges against him on TV shows. Sir Ji, you are a personification of integrity, honesty and transparency. Sir Ji, please forgive."

Later, the Congress spokesperson clarified that he had made these remarks in a sarcastic vein. He said, "So I believe my sardonic, scalding, and sarcastic dig at Shri Ambani Ji on the #RafaleVerdict is being deliberately misconstrued by some BJP cheerleaders masquerading as TV anchors as a real public apology. ROTFL!...Guys, this clarification will hurt. Sorry to spoil your show!"

Former chief of air staff BS Dhanoa, in an interview to ANI, criticised the raking up of such issues for political gains. "In December 2018, I had issued a statement that Supreme Court has given a fine judgement and at that time some people said that I was being political, which was incorrect. I hope the matter is now laid to rest. Raking up such issues to get political gains, putting the interest of your armed forces behind, I think is not right."