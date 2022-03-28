Punjab will fight strongly for its ‘rightful claim over Chandigarh’, says Bhagwant Mann after Centre's decision

The Punjab chief minister's comment comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said the service conditions of employees of the Chandigarh administration will now be aligned to that of the Central civil services

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has said on Monday that the Punjab government will fight strongly for its "rightful claim over Chandigarh" after Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the service conditions of employees of the Chandigarh Union territory administration will now be aligned to that of the Central civil services.

Earlier he kicked up a storm after he accused the Centre of ‘imposing officers and personnel from other states and services in Chandigarh administration’.

Mann tweeted, “Central Govt has been stepwise imposing officers and personnel from other states and services in Chandigarh administration. This goes against the letter and spirit of Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966. Punjab will fight strongly for its rightful claim over Chandigarh.’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday had said that the service conditions of employees of the Chandigarh Union territory administration will now be aligned to that of the Central civil services.

He also said that women employees will now get child care leave of two years from the current one year.

He said, “This was a long pending demand of employees of the Chandigarh administration. Today, the Modi government has made a big decision”.

“Tomorrow a notification will be issued and from the upcoming financial year (1 April) you will get the benefit,” Shah said.

The Union minister made the announcement after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for a slew of projects of the Chandigarh Police.

The decision was soon followed by sharp reaction from the Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema, who tweeted:

MOH’s decision to impose central govt rules on employees of Chandigarh is in violation of the spirit of Punjab Reorg act and must be reconsidered. This means denial of right of Capital to Punjab for ever. After changes in BBMB, this is another big blow to the rights of Punjab. — Dr Daljit S Cheema (@drcheemasad) March 27, 2022

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia reacted to the decision saying Shah did not take away Chandigarh powers when the Congress was ruling in Punjab. But soon after the AAP formed its government in Punjab, the home minister announced the move as "the BJP is scared of rising footprints" of the AAP, Sisodia said.

From 2017 to 2022 Congress ruled Punjab. Amit Shah didn't take away Chandigarh powers then. As soon as AAP formed Govt in Punjab, Amit Shah took away Chandigarh's services. BJP is scared of AAP rising footprint. https://t.co/8Dnex4rcWG — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 27, 2022

With input from agencies

