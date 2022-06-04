Punjab: Seven Congress, 2 Akali Dal leaders join BJP during Amit Shah's visit

Former ministers Raj Kumar Verka, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh Kangar, and Sundar Sham Arora were among the seven Congress leaders who joined the BJP on Saturday

Chandigarh: In yet another setback to the Congress, seven Congress leaders including four former ministers joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) at the party office in Chandigarh on Saturday.

Apart from them, Congress leaders Kewal S Dhillon, Kamaljeet S Dhillon and the sitting Mayor of Congress in Mohali, Amarjeet S Sidhu also joined the BJP here today.

In addition, two Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders Bibi Mohinder Kaur Josh and Sarup Chand Singla also joined the BJP today.