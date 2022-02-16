At a Pathankot rally, the prime minister said that the Congress had questioned the soldier's capabilities during the Pulwama attack in 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party {AAP} at a rally in Punjab's Pathankot ahead of the Assembly elections, scheduled for 20 February.

The prime minister called the AAP a photocopy of the Congress, saying, “One looted Punjab and the other is doing scams one after the other in Delhi. Despite both of them being on the same plate, now these two parties are doing nura-wrestling together.

The truth is that if the Congress is original, the other party is its photocopy."

Lashing out at the Congress and the AAP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The Congress has got a partner in crime. One pushed Punjab's youth into drugs and the other is getting young people addicted to alcohol. They speak the language of Pakistan."

The prime minister claimed that the BJP looks at Punjab from the perspective of "Punjabiyat" whereas his rivals look at the state only through the lens of political power.

Narendra Modi also mentioned the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in Pakistan. "They (Congress) abandoned Kartarpur Gurudwara in Pakistan. Should they have not made efforts to keep it in India? In 1965, if they tried, we would have had Gurunanak's birthplace in India," he said while claiming credit for the development of the corridor.

The prime minister also slammed the Congress, accusing the party of questioning the valour of the Armed Forces and asking for proof in the Pulwama attack.

"When Pakistani terrorists attacked this land of Pathankot, the entire country was united but where were Congress party leaders at that time? They questioned the capabilities of our armed forces, they raised doubts, they raised questions on the sacrifices of our martyrs. Even during the anniversary of Pulwama attack, they are again questioning the proofs of our soldiers’ capabilities. Now it’s you who has to decide if can we trust the security of a border state like Punjab in such people’s hands," Modi said.

He said farming, trade and industry will be made profitable in five years if the BJP-led alliance is voted to power in the state. "Give me five years to serve you. I assure you farming, trade, industry will be made profitable," Modi said at the poll rally amid cheers and applause from the crowd.

"At present, there is no double engine government in Punjab. Right now, only the engine of the central government is working. Even in these conditions, we tried our best to build new highways, make expressway, promote industries in Punjab," said the prime minister.

He invoked Sant Ravidas and said his government was following his ideals, and that the welfare of the poor was above everything else for it.

The prime minister reached Pathankot to attend the rally after offering prayers at the 'Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir' in Delhi's Karol Bagh on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti.

"Today is Sant Ravidas Jayanti. Before coming here, I went to Guru Ravidas Vishram Mandir (in Delhi) and sought blessings," he said.

