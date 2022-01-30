The Congress party has released its third list of candidates for the Punjab polls and has decided to field Channi from Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib constituency.

Punjab chief minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi will contest from two seats in the upcoming Punjab elections, according to several media reports.

The Congress party on Sunday, releasing its third list of eight candidates for the Punjab Assembly elections, announced that it would field Channi from Bhadaur constituency, News18 reported.

The party had earlier announced his candidature from Chamkaur Sahib constituency.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose Aam Aadmi Party is also in the race, took a swipe at the choice of two seats for Channi.

"I had said that according to our survey, Channi ji is losing from Chamkaur Sahib. Today Congress has announced that it will contest from two seats. Does this mean the survey is true?" Mr Kejriwal tweeted soon after the announcement was made.

मैंने कहा था कि हमारे सर्वे के मुताबिक़ चन्नी जी चमकौर साहिब से हार रहे हैं। आज कांग्रेस ने एलान किया है कि वो दो सीटों से चुनाव लड़ेंगे। इसका मतलब सर्वे सच है? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 30, 2022

The first-time chief minister Channi took over the position in September after Congress sacked Amarinder Singh.

Amarinder was involved in a conflict with state party chief Navjot Sidhu.

The Congress also fielded former Patiala mayor Vishnu Sharma from the Patiala assembly seats against its former leader Singh. Sharma was once considered a close confidant of the former chief minister.

Former union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal's son Manish Bansal has been fielded from the Barnala assembly constituency. The party announced Mohan Singh Phalianwala from the Jalabad assembly seat against Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The Congress also named Sukhpal Singh Bhullar as its candidate from Khem Karan and Tarsem Singh Siala from Attari (SC) seat, while Satbir Singh Saini Balichiki will fight from Nawanshahr. From Ludhiana South, the Congress has named Ishwarjot Singh Cheema.

The Congress is seeking to retain power in Punjab where it is pitted against the AAP, the SAD-BSP and the BJP which is in alliance with Ex-CM Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's Shiromani Akali Dal Sanyunkt.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.