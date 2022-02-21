In an exclusive interview, home minister said that he is positive that BJP has put forth a strong challenge in Punjab

No survey can predict the Punjab polls result as it was a different type of election, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in an exclusive interview to Network18, adding that there could be a coalition of two-three parties depending on the numbers in case of a hung Assembly. Speaking to Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, Shah said he was confident the BJP had put up a strong fight in February 20 elections.

“Except for fortune tellers, nobody can predict what will happen in Punjab. It was a different type of election. We are positive that we put forth a strong challenge,” Shah said.

Asked about the scenario of a hung Assembly in Punjab, Amit Shah said: “It depends on numbers. There can be a coalition government of 2-3 parties, like there have been in this country.”

Contesting Punjab elections in a new alliance this time, the BJP has fought on 65 seats in the 117-seat Assembly, leaving Captain Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) 37 and 15 seats, respectively. The majority mark in Punjab is 59 and the counting of votes will be held on March 10, 2022.

With the year-long farmers’ protest hanging heavy this election, the BJP has made national security its main poll plank in the border state, particularly the unprecedented breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security near Hussainiwala in Ferozepur district last month.

“I held nine rallies in Punjab. Security is also a major issue there. It is a border state. The breach of PM Modi’s security was also a major issue. We will get success there, the extent we will know after the results are out,” Shah told Network18.

The senior BJP leader also condemned Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s “won’t allow bhaiyyas to enter” remark in the presence of Priyanka Gandhi at an election rally.

“This is the style of the Congress party. They give different statements in different places. I don’t think this statement is okay for a healthy society. India is one nation. Whoever wants to go to Gujarat, UP or Punjab to earn their livelihood can do so. I don’t support these kinds of statements or politics for votes. Priyanka Gandhi was expressing her approval on this statement on stage. Within two days, in Uttar Pradesh, she said the party is fighting for the pride of UP. I have never seen such a contradiction within two days,” Shah said.

The Union Home Minister also said the central government won’t take lightly Channi’s allegations of purported links between banned separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party.

In a letter to Amit Shah, Channi had claimed that he had received a letter from SFJ which shows that the group is in constant touch with the AAP. The Punjab CM claimed that in the SFJ letter it was mentioned that the outfit had extended support to AAP in the 2017 Punjab elections and was continuing to do so in the ongoing polls too.

Writing back to Channi, Shah had said that the “government of India has taken the matter very seriously and I myself will look into the matter deeply”.

“Any party’s link to a separatist group and its use for political gain in elections is a serious issue. Any government won’t take it lightly. We will investigate it… If a CM writes to you, you can’t take it lightly. We will know the rest after the investigation,” Shah told Network18.

