Punjab polls: BJP releases first list of 34 candidates, tickets to farmers' relatives, Sikhs and Dalits
BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh said that 12 candidates are from farmers' families, eight are from the Dalit community and 13 are from the Sikh community
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday announced its first list of 34 candidates for Punjab assembly polls. Party general secretary Tarun Chugh said at a joint press conference here that 12 candidates in the list are from farmer families, eight tickets have been given to members from the Dalit community, and 13 candidates are from the Sikh community.
"Tickets have been given to 12 candidates who belong to farmers' families, 8 tickets to members of the SC community, 13 tickets to Sikhs. The list has doctors, lawyers, sportspersons, farmers, youth, women, and former IAS," Chugh said.
BJP releases first list of 34 candidates for #PunjabElections2022 pic.twitter.com/yLrjCfjvE5
— ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2022
BJP is fighting the polls in alliance with Punjab Lok Congress led by Capt Amarinder Singh and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). The BJP has fielded Arvind Khanna from Sangrur, Manoranjan Kalia from Jalandhar Central and Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi from Ferozepur City.
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Punjab BJP in-charge Dushyant Gautam were also present at the press conference.
