Punjab polls: AAP telepoll shows Charanjit Channi won't be elected MLA, claims Arvind Kejriwal

According to a survey conducted by AAP, Arvind Kejriwal said that Charanjit Singh Channi is going to lose from both seats -- Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur

Ahead of upcoming Punjab Assembly polls, Delhi chief minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal claimed that Punjab chief minister and Congress candidate Charanjit Singh Channi is going to lose from both seats he is contesting, according to several media reports.

Addressing a press conference in Amritsar along with AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal claimed that AAP has conducted a survey three times, and the result of that telepoll reveals that Channi is going to lose from both Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur.

"Channi Saheb is fighting from Chamkaur Sahib and from Bhadaur. We have conducted a survey thrice, Channi Saheb is losing from both seats. When he (Mr Channi) won't become an MLA, then who will become the Chief Minister?" said Kejriwal.

He added that, according to the survey, AAP is at 52 per cent (in terms of votes) in Chamkaur Sahib while Channi is at 35 per cent. In Bhadaur, AAP is at 48 per cent and Channi is at 30 per cent. He is the CM face but he will not become chief minister, Kejriwal added.

Channi is facing AAP’s Labh Singh Ugoke in Bhadaur and Charanjit Singh in Chamkaur Sahib.

Kejriwal claimed that people of Chamkaur Sahib, from where Channi is the sitting MLA, are very upset with the chief minister of Punjab. “They feel that he has not done anything for the public. There is no question of Channi becoming the CM. Congress is losing the election,” said Kejriwal.

Bhagwant Mann, AAP's CM candidate in Punjab, ridiculed the Congress, saying, "The Congress candidates are waiting for a star campaigner, but Navjot Sidhu is not campaigning, Sunil Jakhar is not campaigning. The Congress has become a circus, fighting with each other... I don't know who is doing what. How can those who are fighting among themselves save Punjab?"

The AAP leader, he said, had polled 93 per cent votes, far ahead of Mr Channi or Mr Sidhu. The latter, he said, polled only 3 per cent votes, pushing the cricketer-turned-politician to challenge the telepoll results before the Election Commission.

In the 2017 Assembly election, the Congress party won 77 of the 117 constituencies of Punjab. In the 2017 election, AAP had won 20 seats, emerging a distant second to the Congress, which won 77 of the state's 117 seats.

This time, AAP has announced a 23-point Delhi-style manifesto, promising free power and water, if elected to power. They also lodged a complaint with the poll panel and the police against BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa for allegedly spreading false information. "Sirsa shared a news story on his Twitter handle that claims Kejriwal has said that in Punjab 10-year-old vehicles won't be allowed (to ply) under an AAP government, which is fabricated information and is shared to promote ill-will and feeling of hostility against the Aam Aadmi Party," the Punjab unit of the party said.

"The people of Punjab want to bring AAP to power, and its opponents cannot find any valid reason to target AAP because the Kejriwal government has done tremendous work in Delhi. That is why some politicians are using fabricated and fake news against the party," it said.

Punjab Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on 20 February and the counting of votes will take place on 10 March.

With inputs from PTI

