Punjab polls 2022: Manmohan Singh slams BJP's 'fake nationalism', says govt blames Nehru for people's problems
Singh said Prime Minister Modi should maintain the dignity of his position rather than blaming the history of the country
New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre for its “fake nationalism and divisive policy’. He also said that the NDA government at the Centre has failed in its foreign policy. The Congress leader also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attacking his predecessors, including Jawaharlal Nehru. Singh said that PM Modi should maintain the dignity of his position rather than blaming the history of the country.
In a message for Punjab Assembly elections, the former PM said, "People are remembering our (Congress) good work.
They (BJP) tried to dishonor the Punjab Chief Minister and people of the state over PM Modis security breach issue. Rich people are getting richer while the poor people are getting poorer.”
Singh also stated that Congress never practiced divisive politics. "We never divided the country for vested political gains. We never tried to hide the truth. We never undermined the esteem of the country or PM's position. People today are being divided. This government's fake nationalism is empty and dangerous. Their nationalism is based on the British policy of divide and rule. Constitutional institutions are being weakened,” said Singh.
He further accused the BUP government of trying to suppress the issue of Chinese incursions at the line of actual control (LAC).
Click here to know more about Assembly Elections 2022
"They (BUP-led government) have no understanding of economic policy. The issue is not limited to the nation. This government has also failed on foreign policy. China is sitting at our border and efforts are being made to suppress it (the issue of incursions), said Singh. Former Prime Minister also said that the current government can't escape “sins” by blaming India's first PM Nehru or the history of the country.
"During this COVID period, the Central government implemented faulty policies. On one hand, people are facing problems due to rising inflation and rampant unemployment, while the current dispensation even after seven and a half years in power instead of resolving the issues of the common man and rectifying their mistakes is indulging in blaming Nehru, he said.
Singh also stressed that PM Modi should maintain dignity (of the position) rather than blaming the history of the country as one cannot escape responsibility by blaming others. The former PM further said that the UPA governments in two terms had raised the image of Indians in the international arena.
"During my tenure, I preferred to focus on work rather than speaking and have not indulged in divisive politics for gains. I have raised the image of Indians in the international arena,” he said.
In a veiled attack on PM Modi, Singh said that the relationships do not improve by giving hugs to politicians, or by going to eat biryani without invitation.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Why Charanjit Singh Channi as Congress’ CM face is a double-edged sword in Punjab
For the Congress, the surge of Dalit support will be negated by the upper caste Hindus and Jat Sikhs who will most certainly desert the party in large numbers
Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: In an atmosphere of deep discontent, parties pin their hopes on vow of 'Nawa Punjab'
The key players are attempting to leverage Punjab’s developmental discontents. There is a pervasive awareness that the state is on the brink, and must progress or perish
Punjab polls: Manish Gulati, Punjab women's panel chief, joins BJP; #MeToo accusations may haunt Charanjit Singh Channi
Punjab Assembly Election: The Punjab Women's Commission chairperson came into the limelight when she had sought clarification on sexual harassment allegations against the current chief minister in 2018