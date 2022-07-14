Politics

Punjab: 'Khalistan can avert nuclear war in South Asia,' says Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann

He also lashed out at the voters of Haryana, asking them to be ashamed for voting a Punjabi chief minister to power

FP Staff July 14, 2022 23:24:03 IST
Simranjit Singh Mann. ANI

Delhi: Simranjit Singh Mann, Sangrur MP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader on Thursday stroked controversy with his pro-Khalistani remarks. The SAD leader was spotted saying that Khalistan can avert a nuclear war in South Asia.

Slamming the Central government, Mann said, "First, they (BJP-led Central goverment) should answer whether they can keep India intact or not. If they will approve Khalistan then it'll become a buffer state for nuclear-enabled India, Pakistan & China, and due to this move, South Asia will never have nuclear war."

Here's the video where the SAD leader is making a pro-Khalistani pitch:

He also lashed out at the voters of Haryana, asking them to be ashamed for voting a Punjabi chief minister to power.

He said, "You (public) should be ashamed that instead of Hariyanvi a Punjabi has been made CM of Haryana and is ruling upon you. Gangsters are from Haryana and not from Punjab."
According to a report by Indian Express, Mann, a former IPS officer who had resigned in protest against Op Bluestar in 1984, had not won a single election since 1999 when he had wrested the Sangrur parliamentary seat.  Even in the recent Punjab Assembly polls, he had finished in the second spot at the Alamgarh Assembly seat. His party, which had hoped to make a dent in the state polls, did not win a single seat. On Sunday, Mann won the Sangrur bypoll by over 5,800 votes.
With inputs from agencies 
Updated Date: July 14, 2022 23:24:03 IST

