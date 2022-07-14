Punjab: 'Khalistan can avert nuclear war in South Asia,' says Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann
Delhi: Simranjit Singh Mann, Sangrur MP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader on Thursday stroked controversy with his pro-Khalistani remarks. The SAD leader was spotted saying that Khalistan can avert a nuclear war in South Asia.
Slamming the Central government, Mann said, "First, they (BJP-led Central goverment) should answer whether they can keep India intact or not. If they will approve Khalistan then it'll become a buffer state for nuclear-enabled India, Pakistan & China, and due to this move, South Asia will never have nuclear war."
Here's the video where the SAD leader is making a pro-Khalistani pitch:
#WATCH | First, they (BJP-led Central govt) should answer whether they can keep India intact or not. If they will approve Khalistan then it'll become a buffer state for nuclear-enabled India, Pakistan & China, & due to it South Asia will never have nuclear war:Punjab's Sangrur MP pic.twitter.com/BNYFiojRbU
— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2022
He also lashed out at the voters of Haryana, asking them to be ashamed for voting a Punjabi chief minister to power.
