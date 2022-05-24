Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sacks Health Minister Vijay Singla from Cabinet on charges of corruption

In a statement, the Punjab CMO said that Vijay Singla has been sacked following complaints of corruption against him. He was demanding a one per cent commission from officials for contracts. Concrete evidence was found against him

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sacked state health and family welfare minister Vijay Singla from his cabinet on Tuesday "for taking commission". Singla has been dismissed from the ministerial post on complaints of corruption against him.

In a statement, Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said: "Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sacks state’s Health Minister Vijay Singla following complaints of corruption against him. He was demanding a 1 per cent commission from officials for contracts. Concrete evidence found against Singla."

Mann has also referred Singla's case to the police and asked them to register a case against him.

The comes days after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal had promised to crack down on corruption in Punjab where the party has been voted to power with a thumping majority earlier this year.

After Bhagwant Mann was elected as the Chief Minister of Punjab in March this year, Kejriwal had said the AAP government has eradicated corruption in the Delhi, and Mann along with his cabinet colleagues will also "now run an honest government in Punjab as well".

"Next time, if someone asks you for a bribe. Don’t refuse. Just take out your phone and record the incident and share it on the number that will be released. It will be his (Mann’s) personal WhatsApp number. We will initiate strict action against that official," the Delhi CM and AAP national convenor had said.

