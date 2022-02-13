Punjab Assembly Elections: Arvind Kejriwal is a liar, alleges Charanjit Channi after getting clean chit in illegal mining case
Ahead of polls in the state, the chief minister compared the AAP supremo and its leaders to British rule in the country and said that they have come to 'loot' Punjab
Rupnagar, Punjab: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, after getting a clean chit over the allegations of illegal mining, slammed the Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday calling him a "liar."
"Arvind Kejriwal is a liar ... tried leveling several allegations against me, but none were true...They complained to the Governor (against me), he ordered an inquiry. Truth prevails," said Channi.
The Ropar district administration and the police gave a clean chit to Channi over the allegations of illegal mining in his Chamkaur Sahib Assembly constituency.
Ahead of Assembly elections in the stare, Channi comparing Kejriwal and AAP leaders to British rule in the country and said that AAP has come to "loot" Punjab.
"British had come to loot India, likewise, Kejriwal and his Delhi family such as Raghav Chadha and other outsiders have come to loot Punjab. But Punjab will show them their place, like it did to Mughals, British," Channi said.
Taking a dig at Kejriwal, Channi said that the government is "not formed on the basis of lies."
After AAP state co-incharge Raghav Chadha had submitted a memorandum to Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit, demanding an inquiry into Channi's alleged role in illegal mining at Jindapur village near Chamkaur Sahib, the Governor had asked the DGP to probe the matter.
Last month Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized more than Rs 10 crore, gold worth above 21 lakh and a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh from the residential premises of Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey.
Punjab will go to the Assembly polls on 14 February, 2022, and the counting of votes will take place on 10 March, 2022.
In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, Congress won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government which had been in power for 10 years.
