Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Ex-WWE wrestler 'The Great Khali' joins BJP in political debut

Former WWE star and professional wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, better known as 'The Great Khali' joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday.

He had reached the party headquarters earlier in the day in the National Capital and was inducted into the BJP at 1 pm. His inclusion into the BJP comes ahead of the Punjab Assembly Polls.

"With The Great Khali joining us, it will be a source of inspiration to youth as well as other people of the country," said Union Minister and senior BJP leader Jitendra Singh.

He also tweeted pictures of Khali's induction into the party, his tweet read:

Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known as ‘The Great #Khali', joined #BJP at Party National Headquarters, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/NM0kvlKQ0o — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) February 10, 2022

"I'm glad to have joined BJP. I feel that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work for the nation makes him the right Prime Minister. So, I thought why not be a part of his governance for the nation's development," Khali said at the BJP's headquarter in New Delhi.

As per a report by NDTV, the wrestler said that he joined BJP as he was influenced by the party's national policy.

In 2020, Khali had lent support to the farmers protesting at the Delhi borders against the Centre's farm laws. The wrestler had appealed to people of India to support the agitating farmers.

According to a report by India Today, The Great Khali, 49, is a former World Heavyweight Champion who went on to be inducted into the prestigious WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021 in the United States. Standing tall at 7-foot-1 and tipping the scales at 347 pounds, Khali made his titanic presence felt from the moment he first entered the WWE Universe in 2006.

Khali hails from the small town of Dhiraina in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh. After his retirement from WWE, he opened Continental Wrestling Entertainment, an Indian professional wrestling promotion and training academy, India Today said in a report.

He has also appeared in four Hollywood films and two Bollywood films. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class, NDTV said in a report.

Punjab will go to the polls on 20 February and the counting of votes will take place on 10 March.

