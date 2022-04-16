Punjab: AAP moves on key poll promises, announces 300 units of free power for state from 1 July
The announcement came on the day when Bhagwant Mann-led government completed its one month in the office on Saturday
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab on Saturday announced 300 units of free electricity for every household from 1 July, according to the State Information and Public Relations Department.
The announcement came on the day when Bhagwant Mann-led government completed its one month in the office today.
300 units free electricity in Punjab from 1st July 2022 onwards!!! It's a historic decision by CM S. @BhagwantMann ji which will remove the crushing burden on punjabis & stop their loot. Tears of joy & huge sense of relief! Thank you so much @ArvindKejriwal @raghav_chadha. Kudos!
Mann met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday to discuss the scheme of providing free electricity to the people of Punjab and indicated, in a press conference, that the State government can make a big announcement soon.
"On the 16th, we will give great good news to the people of Punjab," Punjab CM said.
Providing free electricity to every household for up to 300 units is one of the major promises made by AAP in Punjab in the Assembly elections that concluded last month.
While making the promise earlier, AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said despite a surplus power production in the state, long power cuts are imposed and many people get inflated bills.
"There are many people in villages who got "wrong" bills and their power connections were cut because of the non-payment and such people resorted to stealing power," Kejriwal had said.
In Delhi, the AAP government provides 200 units of free electricity to the people.
Earlier, Mann rolled out a doorstep ration delivery scheme in the state last month which was also AAP's key campaign agenda in the polls.
Earlier on March 19, Mann, in the first decision of his first Cabinet meeting, threw open 25,000 jobs in various state government departments, including 10,000 in the Police Department.
“I have learnt that @BhagwantMann govt is going to mischievously to do cross subsidy! They’ll impose tubewell bills on 10 acre & above farmers and will then give 300 units free out of that savings! This cheating was never specified by ArvindKejriwal while giving this guarantee!” Khaira tweeted. The state currently provides free power to the agricultural sector.
Besides, it provides 200 units of free power to all Scheduled Castes, backward castes and the below poverty line (BPL) households.
