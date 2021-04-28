PSSSB Recruitment 2021: Registration for 120 Technical Assistant posts now open; check details at sssb.punjab.gov.in
The Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab (PSSSB) has opened its online application window for recruitment to the posts of Technical Assistant.
Interested candidates can visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in to apply for the vacancies.
This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 120 posts of Technical Assistant and the last date to apply is 5 pm on 20 May.
Meanwhile, the last date to pay the application fee is 24 May.
Candidates can follow these simple steps to apply:
Step 1: Go to the official site, sssb.punjab.gov.in
Step 2: Search for the ‘Online Application’ section, on the homepage
Step 3: Click on “Online Application of Advertisement No. 06/2021 for the Post of Technical Assistant...” link
Step 4: As the page opens for ‘New Registration’; fill the form correctly
Step 5: Upload the documents and pay the fee
Step 6: Enter all details properly and submit
Step 7: Candidates can download the application form and take a printout for future reference or use
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates should have done their graduation in Agriculture or Chemistry or Biochemistry or Botany or Zoology.
To apply, aspirants, must have passed the matriculation exam with Punjabi as one of the compulsory subjects which may be specified by the government from time to time.
Application Fee:
- For General Category (GEN): Rs 1,000
- For SC/BC/ EWS: Rs 250
- For Ex-Servicemen and Dependent: Rs 200
- For Physical Handicapped: Rs 500
Interested candidates are advised to visit the website regularly for updates or information.
