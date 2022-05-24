'Proud of you Bhagwant': Arvind Kejriwal on Punjab minister Vijay Singla's arrest
According to Punjab CMO, Singla was demanding 1 per cent commission from officials for contracts and he also confessed to it
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he is proud of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for sacking Punjab minister Vijay Singla over corruption allegations.
"Proud of you Bhagwant. Ur action has brought tears to my eyes. The whole nation today feels proud of AAP," Kejriwal tweeted.
The Punjab chief minister said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. He said that he has sacked Singla from the cabinet and directed Police to register a case against him.
According to Punjab CMO, Singla was demanding 1 per cent commission from officials for contracts and he also confessed to it.
"I am taking strict action against that minister, sacking him from the cabinet and directing the Police to register a case against him. That Minister is Vijay Singla. He had indulged in corruption in his department, and he also confessed to it. AAP has a zero-tolerance policy against corruption," said Mann.
"A case had come to my knowledge, a minister of my government was demanding a 1 per cent commission for every tender. I took it very seriously. Nobody knew about it, had I wanted it could have brushed it under the carpet. But I would have broken the trust of people who trusted me," Punjab CM added.
Punjab's Anti-Corruption Branch arrested Punjab Minister Vijay Singla following corruption allegations against him.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Delhi: AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar detained for obstructing demolition drive at Kalyanpuri
The AAP MLA from Kondli East reached the spot in Kalyanpuri's Khichripur area when the demolition started to protest against the drive
'Centre to send 10 companies of paramilitary forces to Punjab by evening,' says Bhagwant Mann
The Punjab chief minister said he also discussed issues related to border security and appointment in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) in Chandigarh among others
Punjab: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann seeks report from DGP, intelligence officers over Mohali blast
The chief minister held a meeting with DGP and other officers into the matter at his residence and sought a report on the course of action taken so far