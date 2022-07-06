Prez accepts resignations of Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh; Smriti Irani given charge of minority affairs ministry

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia gets additional responsibility of steel ministry

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignations of Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Ram Chandra Prasad Singh with immediate effect, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement on Wednesday.

According to the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement, "...as advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Smriti Zubin Irani, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, in addition to her existing portfolio." Cabinet Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has been assigned the charge of the Ministry of Steel, in addition to his existing portfolio.

Earlier, Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and RCP Singh had resigned from the Cabinet a day before their Rajya Sabha tenure ends.

With their term as Rajya Sabha MPs set to end on Thursday, both ministers submitted their resignations to fulfill the constitutional obligation as they will cease to be parliamentarians from Friday.

According to reports, PM Narendra Modi lauded both Naqvi and Singh for their contribution to the country and the people during Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting.

Naqvi, a senior BJP leader, is also the deputy leader of the Rajya Sabha. The BJP did not nominate Naqvi for another term during the recent elections to the upper house of the parliament.

Singh is a member of BJP's alliance partner JD(U).

With the Rajya Sabha term of Naqvi ending, the saffron party will have no Muslim lawmaker among its 395 MPs.

What's next for Naqvi and Singh

RCP Singh who belongs to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's party the JD(U), was sworn in as a minister in the Modi government on 7 July, 2021.

However, in the recent Rajya Sabha polls, Nitish Kumar denied a ticket to RCP Singh, ANI reported.

As for Naqvi, there has been speculation that will be named as the BJP-led NDA's Vice Presidential candidate. Elections for the post will be held on 6 August.

The tenure of the current VP M Venkaiah Naidu will end on 10 August.

With inputs from agencies

