Presidential polls: Supporting NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu doesn't mean supporting BJP, says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

Of the 18 Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MPs, 16 physically attended a key meeting on the presidential elections convened by Uddhav Thackeray at 'Matoshree' in Mumbai. All those who were present agreed on supporting Droupadi Murmu in the upcoming presidential polls

Mumbai: Shiv Sena said that the party supporting NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu does not mean it is supporting BJP. Party MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that Sena chief Udhhav Thackeray will make a decision in a day or two.

"We discussed Droupadi Murmu (NDA's Presidential candidate) in our meeting yesterday... supporting Droupadi Murmu does not mean supporting BJP. Shiv Sena's role will be clear in a day or two. Party chief Uddhav Thackeray will make a decision," Raut said.

He further said that Shiv Sena will also have "goodwill" towards Opposition's Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha. "Opposition should remain alive. Earlier we supported Pratibha Patil... not the NDA candidate, we supported Pranab Mukherjee also. Shiv Sena does not take decisions under pressure," Raut added.

On Monday, 16 of total 18 Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MPs physically attended the key meeting on the presidential elections convened by Uddhav Thackeray at 'Matoshree' in Mumbai. All agreed on supporting Murmu.

"We had supported Pratibha Patil, a UPA candidate, as she's a Marathi woman. We had supported Pranab Mukherjee, a UPA candidate. Uddhav ji will announce support to her (Droupadi Murmu) as she's a woman from the tribal community. We should see beyond politics for Presidential election," Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar told the media after the meeting in Mumbai on Monday.

Bhavana Gawali and Shrikant Shinde were the two Shiv Sena MPs who were not present in the meeting. Apart from 18 MPs in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena also has its lawmaker, Kalaben Delkar, in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

The Presidential elections will be held on 18 July. It is worth mentioning that there is no whip for the polls and the MPs can vote according to their will.

With inputs from agencies

