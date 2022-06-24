Presidential polls: BJP chief JP Nadda reaches out to Opposition to seek support for Droupadi Murmu

Nadda spoke to Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former prime minister and JDS leader HD Deve Gowda & ex-Jammu & Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah

BJP chief JP Nadda on Friday reached out to various opposition leaders and sought their support for the NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

Sources told PTI that Nadda talked to Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former prime minister and JDS leader H D Devegowda in a bid to build a consensus on Murmu's candidature.

Sources add that Nadda has also called NC leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah and some other opposition leaders.

Murmu herself had earlier called senior Opposition leaders including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Mamata Banerjee, and sought their support for her candidature for the top constitutional post in the country.

Murmu, if elected, would be the first tribal and the second woman to occupy the post of President of India after Pratibha Patil.

Droupadi Murmu Vs Yashwant Sinha

Murmu who served as Jharkhand's governor will face joint Opposition's candidate Yashwant Sinha in the 18 July polls.

Sinha was a union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet. He switched camps to the TMC after leaving BJP.

