Prashant Bhushan files complaint against BJP youth leader Manish Chandela for tweet on having set Rohingya camp ablaze

Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan filed a complaint against BJP youth wing leader Manish Chandela after he admitted to burning down a Rohingya refugee camp in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area on social media.

My criminal complaint against Manish Chandela of BJYM who proudly boasted on social media that he & his associates burnt down the Rohingya camp. No action yet by @DelhiPolice to register case & arrest him & no action by BJP to remove him from party. State of rule of law under BJP pic.twitter.com/aVd8LDSCUO — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) April 19, 2018

On 19 April, the All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat (AIMMM) too had written to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik seeking appropriate action against Chandela.

"This is to bring it to your notice that Manish Chandela, who is a member of the BJP's youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), has openly claimed on his Twitter handle '@Chandela_BJYM, 'we burnt the houses of Rohingya terrorists'," the AIMMM, an umbrella body of various Muslim organisations, said in the letter.

The AIMMM also attached the screenshots of Chandela's tweets wherein he claimed to have set the Rohingya refugee camp in Kalindi Kunj area ablaze. Chandela had tweeted at 2.16 am on 15 April.

Again, on 16 April at 5.42 pm, Chandela posted on his Twitter handle: "Yes, we did it and we do again #ROHINGYA QUIT INDIA."

A fire had broken out at the refugee camp near Kalindi Kunj in south Delhi on the intervening night of 14 and 15 April that quickly engulfed the whole camp. In the fire, more than 200 residents of the camp lost all their belongings, including identity cards and special visas issued by the United Nations.

"The open claim on social media by the culprit is a challenge to the Delhi Police and all other law enforcement agencies. The tweet was posted immediately after the fire in the refugee camp… We demand immediate arrest of Manish Chandela under appropriate sections of the IPC," the Mushawarat said in the letter signed by its president Navaid Hamid.

The Rohingya are mostly ethnic Muslims hailing from Myanmar, who are fleeing the country's northwestern province of Rakhine where they are facing persecution.

With inputs from IANS